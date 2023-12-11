KENTA once again addresses his beef with CM Punk, this time in a tweet congratulating an MLB superstar.

The big news in baseball was pitcher Shohei Ohtani, who signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers in a massive deal worth $700 million over the next ten seasons. Ohtani has emerged as one of MLB’s biggest attractions due to his ability to hit the ball as well as he pitches it.

The Japanese legend KENTA shared the photo that Triple H shared when CM Punk returned to WWE, with the post reading, “Hell has frozen over.” However, KENTA photoshopped his face and Ohtani’s face in Triple H and Punk’s place. His post reads, “Good luck Shohei. Please DO NOT punching people in the face backstage,” a reference at the issues that Punk faced while in AEW.

Good luck Shohei. Please DO NOT punching people in the face backstage. pic.twitter.com/pSDaYXMeQS — KENTA aka Lil’K (@KENTAG2S) December 10, 2023

KENTA has had issues with Punk for years, most which stem from Punk stealing his finishing maneuver, The GTS.