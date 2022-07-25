The SummerSlam go-home edition of WWE RAW will air live tonight from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Tonight’s loaded RAW will feature the 20th anniversary of Rey Mysterio. Rey is set to team with Dominik Mysterio against Damian Priest and Finn Balor of The Judgment Day. WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix are reportedly scheduled to be at tonight’s RAW, but they have not been announced.

RAW will be headlined by a big six-man main event featuring The Bloodline (Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos) vs. Riddle and The Street Profits.

MSG has Ronda Rousey advertised for tonight’s show but she has not been announced for a segment or match by WWE.

Below is the current line-up for tonight’s show:

* The final RAW build for SummerSlam

* Logan Paul hosts ImpaulsiveTV segment

* Rey Mysterio celebrates 20th anniversary with WWE

* The Mysterios vs. The Judgment Day

* The Bloodline vs. Riddle and The Street Profits

