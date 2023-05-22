A segment with Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar was scheduled to open tonight’s WWE Night of Champions go-home edition of RAW at one point, according to proven insider Better Wrestling Experience. It was also said that a “big backstage segment” was booked to close the show, and that a top name would be putting over Rhodes going into Night of Champions.

Shinsuke Nakamura was set to be the mystery partner for Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the six-man match against Imperium, at least as of the first RAW draft, but it was noted that WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H was making a few changes to the first draft of tonight’s show. Matt Riddle vs. Finn Balor was also planned at one point, but the changes may have led to a switch between Riddle and Nakamura, with Riddle now working the six-man and Nakamura now facing Balor. This swap could not been confirmed and we should know more later. It was speculated that the swap could suggest a surprise, perhaps in the six-man match, but no additional details were provided.

JD McDonagh was booked to make his singles in-ring debut tonight at one point, but it looks like this was changed to a vignette for McDonagh instead. There also may be a backstage segment with McDonagh and Balor having a conversation, which will apparently lead to McDonagh’s storyline with The Judgment Day kicking into high gear after Night of Champions.

Other matches in the works for tonight’s RAW include Raquel Rodriguez vs. Sonya Deville with Shotzi possibly backing Rodriguez up against Deville and Chelsea Green, Bronson Reed vs. Ricochet, and Apollo Crews vs. Dominik Mysterio.

Below is the announced line-up for tonight’s RAW from the Giant Center in Hershey, PA:

* The RAW go-home build for WWE Night of Champions

* Zoey Stark vs. Candice LeRae

* Part two of Seth Rollins’ pre-recorded interview with Corey Graves

* Night of Champions contract signing with Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

* Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes will be under the same roof

* Imperium (WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser, Giovanni Vinci) vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens and a mystery partner

