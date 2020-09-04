WWE officials are reportedly planning a push for Peyton Royce.

As noted, The IIconics were forced to disband on this week’s RAW after losing a tag team match to Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan. Per the stipulation, The Riott Squad earned a Clash of Champions title shot from WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler on September 27 as well.

While the split does not mean that Billie Kay is leaving WWE or anything like that, PWInsider reports that Royce is earmarked for a singles push.

There’s no word yet on exactly what WWE has planned for Royce, but word is that they want to push her and they want to try a different route with her.

It was also noted that Kay is not being punished and the split was not because of some sort of immediate issue with her. It was speculated that with Kay taking the beating on RAW Underground, while Royce watched, that may open the door for Kay to be temporarily taken off TV, to possibly put her on SmackDown. However, Kay going to SmackDown has not been confirmed.

The push for Royce goes back to a recent report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, which noted how WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon publicly praised Royce during a creative meeting. Vince reportedly commented on how he sees Royce and Bianca Belair as singles stars, and how he was a big fan of the current persona SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley is using. The decision was recently made that Royce is one of the RAW Superstars who will be pushed going forward, and The IIconics splitting up was their way to get her on that track.

Stay tuned for updates on plans for Royce and Kay. For those who missed them, below are their post-split statements from Instagram that were issued earlier this week:

