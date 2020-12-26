As noted, tonight’s Christmas edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX saw Daniel Bryan defeat Jey Uso in singles action. Fightful Select reports that a portion of the match had to be re-filmed.

A part of the match was re-filmed at Tuesday’s SmackDown tapings as Bryan was instructed to sell the attack of Uso more than he originally did. The ThunderDome audience was put on a commercial break for several minutes while the spot was re-shot.

Below is footage from tonight’s Bryan vs. Uso match:

