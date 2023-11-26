– For those asking, there has been virtually no reaction from behind-the-scenes in AEW yet regarding the news of CM Punk signing a multi-year contract with WWE.

– In terms of which brand he is going to be working on, there has been talk of Punk being a “free agent” that can work both brands, however the current plan is for him to be part of the Monday Night Raw crew.

– WWE already had much of Monday’s post-Survivor Series episode of Raw written without CM Punk. With him making his surprise return at Survivor Series and being expected for Monday’s show, there will have to be a lot of late rewrites.

(H/T: Fightful Select)