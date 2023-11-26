Regarding the references Shinsuke Nakamura has been making in his cryptic series of vignettes on WWE television as of late, Punk was not planned to be brought into the company when those started.

While the Nakamura angle could be adjusted to include “The Best in the World,” it wasn’t planned when the series of vignettes began.

According to a report at Fightful Select, there aren’t many people who have any idea where the program with “The King of Strong Style” is headed.

We will keep you posted as additional information regarding Shinsuke Nakamura’s cryptic vignettes continues to surface.