– Although there has been reports claiming CM Punk and Triple H’s discussions about him coming into WWE began within the last week, as of the Sunday prior to Survivor Series, Fightful Select is reporing that there has been talk of them having a conversation to “mend fences.”

– PWInsider.com is reporting that Punk also received an offer from TNA IMPACT Wrestling to join their company after parting ways with All Elite Wrestling for the second time earlier this year. We should have more details on the offer later this week.

– Many TKO executives didn’t find out about the news of CM Punk returning to WWE until the actual surprise took place on the Survivor Series premium live event on Saturday night.