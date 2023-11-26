The pro wrestling world continues to react to the news that CM Punk has returned to WWE.

Following his surprise return at the conclusion of Saturday night’s WWE Survivor Series 2023 premium live event at AllState Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, CM Punk has been the talk of the pro wrestling town.

Featured below are reactions on Twitter (X) to CM Punk’s WWE return this weekend from several WWE, AEW and other pro wrestling stars and personalities.

Mood 8 years later pic.twitter.com/g2kqJlhUGp — Cora Jade (@CoraJadeWWE) November 26, 2023

Hey @WWE you thought I was hard to deal with have fun with 0-2 @CMPunk — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) November 26, 2023

I wish he creates another finisher and I'm gonna steal his move as my new finisher — KENTA aka Lil’K (@KENTAG2S) November 26, 2023