Bayley is taking the loss hard.

Following Damage CTRL’s loss in the Women’s WarGames match that opened up this year’s WWE Survivor Series 2023 premium live event at AllState Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, Bayley spoke in a post-show digital exclusive interview about coming up short.

“There’s no way, there’s no words, there’s nothing I can say that would give you an insight on what I’m feeling right now,” Bayley said after the loss on Saturday night. “WarGames, it’s bold, and it’s intense.”

The Damage CTRL leader continued, “I did everything that I could, and now I just don’t know what else I have left. So I’m gonna go ice my whole body. Maybe you could find my teammates for me.”

Check out the complete WWE Survivor Series 2023 post-show interview with Bayley via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.