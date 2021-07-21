The Milwaukee Bucks are your 2021 NBA Finals champions.

The Bucks defeated the Phoenix Suns 4-2 in the series and were led by their top superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, who along with the title took home the finals MVP trophy.

Top WWE executive and former 14-time world champion Triple H took to Twitter this morning to congratulate the Bucks on their marquee win, which was only their second title in franchise history. He commends the efforts of Antetokounmpo, as well as fellow star Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday. He also let them know that WWE has sent them a custom WWE championship with the Milwaukee Bucks logo as side-plates.

@fiservforum and the @DeerDistrict were rocking last night! Amazing performances by @Giannis_An34, @Khris22m, @Jrue_Holiday11 and the entire @Bucks team throughout the #NBAFinals! I think you know what to do with this.

Check out the Game’s full tweet, as well as a photo of the custom WWE title, below.