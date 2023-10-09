The viewership numbers are in for the October 6th edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX.

According to WrestleNomics, the episode drew 2,319,000 viewers, a 1% increase from the previous week’s number of 2,303,000. They scored a rating of 0.64 (838,000) in the always important 18-49 demographic, which as up 6% from last week.

This was the go-home edition of SmackDown ahead of Saturday’s Fastlane Premium Live Event. If you missed that show, you can check out full results by clicking here.

