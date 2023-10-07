WWE Fastlane Results 10/7/2023

Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Indianapolis, Indiana

Commentators: (Michael Cole & Corey Graves)

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Finn Balor & Damian Priest (c) w/The Judgment Day vs. Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso For The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

Damian Priest and Jey Uso will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Priest backs Jey into the turnbuckles. Jey applies a side headlock. Priest whips Jey across the ring. Jey runs into Priest. Priest dumps Jey with a shoulder tackle. Strong lockup. Stalemate in the corner. Jey ducks a clothesline from Priest. Jey with rapid fire bodyshots. Priest reverses out of the irish whip from Jey. Jey with a right hand. Jey kicks the left hamstring of Priest. Jey drives Priest back first into the turnbuckles. Rhodes tags himself in. Rhodes kicks the left hamstring of Priest. Rhodes applies a side headlock. Priest whips Rhodes across the ring. Rhodes ducks under two clotheslines from Priest. Rhodes slides under Priest’s legs. Rhodes kicks Priest in the gut. Rhodes with a drop down uppercut. Rhodes dropkicks the left knee of Priest. Rhodes tags in Jey. Jey kicks the left knee of Priest. Jey HeadButts Priest. Priest answers with a Lariat. Priest launches Jey to the corner. Priest with two forearm smashes. Priest tags in Balor. Balor is raining down haymakers. Balor starts posing for the crowd. Balor stomps on the midsection of Jey. Balor slams Jey’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Balor with clubbing shoulder blocks. Jey HeadButts Balor. Jey brings Balor to his corner. Rhodes tags himself in.

Rhodes with a straight right hand. Rhodes grabs a side headlock. Balor whips Rhodes across the ring. Rhodes catches Balor in mid-air. Rhodes with a Modified Gutbuster. Rhodes with a Delayed Gourdbuster. Rhodes applies a wrist lock. Rhodes tags in Jey. Jey with Two HeadButts. Priest made the blind tag. Jey ducks a clothesline from Balor. Jey uppercuts Balor. Priest with a Roundhouse Kick. Priest hammers down on Jey’s chest. Priest rocks Jey with a forearm smash. Priest tags in Balor. Priest whips Jey across the ring. Judgment Day delivers their combination offense. Balor with a running dropkick for a two count. Balor applies a rear chin lock. Balor with a knee lift. Balor with a gut punch/chop combination. Following a snap mare takeover, Balor with a basement dropkick for a two count. Balor with a back elbow smash. Balor tags in Priest. Priest with a gut punch. Priest pulls back the arms of Jey. Jey with heavy bodyshots. Priest pulls Jey down to the mat. Priest dishes out another forearm. Priest with a cheap shot to Rhodes. Priest tags in Balor. Balor with a Slingshot Foot Stomp for a two count. Balor drives his elbow into Jey’s forehead. Balor applies a rear chin lock. Jey attacks the midsection of Balor. Jey is fingertips away from Rhodes. Jey with two haymakers. Jey knocks Priest off the ring apron. Jey side steps Balor into the turnbuckles. Jey tags in Rhodes.

Rhodes with two haymakers. Balor reverses out of the irish whip from Rhodes. Rhodes with a running forearm smash. Rhodes dives over Balor. Rhodes Powerslams Balor. Rhodes with The Disaster Kick for a two count. Rhodes with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip to Priest. Balor rolls Rhodes over for a two count. Balor blocks The CrossRhodes. Rhodes ducks a clothesline from Balor. Rhodes goes for The Cody Cutter, but Balor counters with The Spinout Elbow Drop for a two count. Balor with a Shotgun Dropkick. Rhodes has Balor perched on the top turnbuckle. Rhodes and Balor are trading back and forth shots. Rhodes with The Delayed SuperPlex. Jey and Priest are tagged in. Jey tees off on Priest. Priest reverses out of the irish whip from Jey. Jey ducks a clothesline from Priest. Jey thrust kicks the midsection of Priest. Jey with a drop down uppercut. Priest blocks The Samoan Drop. Priest with The Bell Clap. Jey answers with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Jey plays to the crowd. Priest launches Jey over the top rope. Jey punches Priest from the apron. Jey with a Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Priest with a Spinning Roundhouse Kick. Priest blocks The SuperKick. Priest with a Lifting Flatliner for a two count. Priest mocks Jey. Jey decks Priest with a back elbow smash. Priest punches Jey in the back. Priest goes for The Razor’s Edge, but Jey lands back on his feet. Jey knocks Balor off the apron. Jey sends Priest tumbling to the floor.

Jey lands The Suicide Dive. Jey rolls Priest back into the ring. Jey delivers The Uso Splash for a two count. Rhodes drops Balor with The Cody Cutter. Jey goes for The Spear, but Priest counters with a knee lift. Jey blocks The South Of Heaven Chokeslam. Jey ducks a clothesline from Priest. Jey Spears Priest. Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio make their way down to the ringside area. Jey SuperKicks Dominik. Rhea is playing mind games with Jey. Priest cuts Jey off in the corner. Balor tags himself in. Priest with a Leaping FrankenSteiner. Balor connects with The Coupe De Grace for a two count. A massive brawl ensues in the center of the ring. Balor with The SlingBlade. Jey SuperKicks Balor. Jey SuperKicks JD McDonagh off the apron. Jey rolls Balor over for a two count. Rhea clocks Jey with the MITB Briefcase behind the referee’s back. Balor rolls Jey over for a two count. Rhodes punches McDonagh. Priest Chokeslams Rhodes on the apron. Priest clears the announce table. McDonagh inadvertently hits the left knee of Priest with the briefcase. Rhodes nails Priest with The CrossRhodes on the announce table. Jey lands The SomerSault Plancha. Jey ducks a clothesline from Balor. Jey tags in Rhodes. Cody Cutter/1D Combination. Rhodes plants Balor with The CrossRhodes to pickup the victory.

Winner: New WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions, Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso via Pinfall

Second Match: Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits vs. Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar and Carlito w/Zelina Vega In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Montez Ford and Santos Escobar will start things off. Ford pokes fun at LWO not having a tag team partner. Escobar repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Ford. Escobar avoids The PK. Ford goes for The Standing MoonSault, but Escobar gets his knees up in the air. Escobar kicks Dawkins off the ring apron. Escobar with two flying forearm smashes. Ford launches Escobar over the top rope. Escobar with an Apron Enzuigiri. Escobar with a Flying Crossbody Block. Ford scurries out of the corner. Ford punches Escobar. Ford ascends to the top turnbuckle. Escobar with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Escobar with a Top Rope FrankenSteiner for a two count. Ford delivers a chop block. Ford tags in Dawkins. Dawkins with a forearm smash. Dawkins with a 360 Stinger Splash. Dawkins follows that with a Spinning Enzuigiri. Dawkins tags in Lashley. Lashley with a Corner Spear. Lashley with a NeckBreaker. Escobar blocks The Hurt Lock. Lashley sends Escobar face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Lashley kicks Escobar in the gut. Lashley with The Delayed Vertical Suplex. Lashley tags in Dawkins. Dawkins hooks the outside leg for a two count. Dawkins sends Escobar to the corner. Dawkins another 360 Stinger Splash. Escobar answers with a Running Dropkick. Escobar tags in Mysterio.

Mysterio ducks a clothesline from Dawkins. Mysterio with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Mysterio knocks Ford off the apron. Dawkins kicks Mysterio in the gut. Dawkins whips Mysterio across the ring. Mysterio kicks Dawkins in the chest. Mysterio blasts Lashley off the apron. Mysterio decks Dawkins with a back elbow smash. Mysterio dropkicks Dawkins into the middle rope. Lashley made the blind tag. Lashley blocks The 619. Dawkins rocks Mysterio with a forearm smash. Lashley slams Mysterio on the floor. Lashley rolls Mysterio back into the ring. Lashley with a Corner Spear. Lashley hits The Dominator. Lashley tags in Ford. Ford with a Standing Frog Splash for a two count. Ford repeatedly stomps on Mysterio’s chest. Ford whips Mysterio into the turnbuckles. Ford tags in Dawkins. Dawkins is putting the boots to Mysterio. Dawkins with clubbing shoulder blocks. Lashley attacks Mysterio behind the referee’s back. Dawkins tags in Lashley.

Lashley with repeated back elbow smashes. Mysterio is displaying his fighting spirit. Mysterio sends Lashley shoulder first into the steel ring post. Mysterio sends Ford tumbling to the floor. Lashley tags in Dawkins. Dawkins stops Mysterio in his tracks. Mysterio uses his feet to create separation. Ford wisely pulls Escobar off the apron. Ford whips Escobar into the LED Barricade. Zelina Vega with a Flying Meteora. Mysterio drops Dawkins with a Spinning DDT. Dawkins drags Mysterio to the corner. Dawkins tags in Ford. Ford with a Sliding Dropkick. Ford kicks Mysterio in the gut. Ford goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Mysterio counters with two knee strikes. Mysterio with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Carlito was the mystery tag team partner. Mysterio tags in Carlito. Carlito with two clotheslines. Ford reverses out of the irish whip from Carlito. Carlito decks Lashley with a back elbow smash. Ford with a knee lift. Carlito dropkicks Ford. Carlito ducks a clothesline from Dawkins. Carlito clotheslines Dawkins over the top rope. Mysterio with a Flying Seated Senton off the apron. Escobar lands The Suicide Dive. Carlito dodges The Enzuigiri from Dawkins. Carlito connects with The Backstabber to pickup the victory.

Winner: Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar and Carlito via Pinfall

Third Match: Iyo Sky (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka In A Triple Threat Match For The WWE Women’s Championship

Charlotte drops Sky with The Big Boot. Asuka blinds Charlotte with the mist. Asuka with a Roundhouse Kick for a two count. Charlotte is trying to get the mist out of her eyes. Sky with a flurry of arm-drags. Asuka applies an arm-bar. Sky answers with a headscissors escape. Sky pulls Asuka down to the mat. Asuka reverses out of the irish whip from Sky. Sky decks Asuka with a back elbow smash. Sky dives over Asuka. Asuka with a Missile Dropkick. Sky rolls Asuka over for a two count. Sky with an inside cradle for a two count. Sky with The La Magistral for a two count. Running Back Elbow Exchange. Asuka drops Sky with a Mid-Kick. Asuka goes for The Shining Wizard, but Charlotte counters with The Big Boot. Charlotte with The Fallaway Slam. Charlotte pops back on her feet. Charlotte with a chop/forearm combination. Sky jumps on Charlotte’s back. Charlotte sends Sky back first into the canvas. Charlotte clotheslines Sky. Forearm Exchange. Asuka kicks the left hamstring of Charlotte. Asuka goes for a Running Hip Attack, but Charlotte counters with a Belly to Back Suplex. Sky with a Roll Through Double Foot Stomp. Sky with a Roundhouse Kick. Asuka and Sky gangs up on Charlotte. Double Irish Whip. Charlotte kicks Asuka in the face. Charlotte with a shoulder block. Charlotte rolls Sky over for a two count. Sky ducks a clothesline from Charlotte. Sky turns a Headscissors Takeover into a CrossFace.

Charlotte goes for a Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker, but Sky lands back on her feet. Charlotte runs into a head kick from Asuka. Asuka launches Sky over the top rope. Sky launches Asuka’s head on the top rope. Sky with a Springboard Missile Dropkick. Sky pops back on her feet. Asuka blocks The MoonSault. Asuka with The Avalanche German Suplex. Asuka with The Sliding Kick for a two count. Charlotte responds with a Flying Crossbody Block. Charlotte poses for the crowd. Chop Party In Indy. Charlotte with a Double Vertical Suplex. Charlotte is fired up. Asuka kicks Charlotte in the face. Charlotte with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Charlotte with a BackBreaker. Charlotte drives Sky face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Charlotte with a Double Lariat for a two count. Charlotte with forearm shivers. Sky dodges The Big Boot. Sky slams the right leg of Charlotte on the top rope. Charlotte blocks The German Suplex. Sky with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Rollup Exchange. Sky with clubbing blows to Asuka’s back. Asuka ducks a clothesline from Sky. Asuka with a Running Hip Attack to Charlotte. Sky stops Asuka in her tracks. Sky lands The Suicide Dive. Asuka with a Sliding Head Kick. Sky yanks Asuka off the apron. Sky with The Quebrada. Charlotte responds with The Orihara MoonSault. Charlotte rolls Asuka back into the ring.

Charlotte drags Asuka to the corner. Asuka yanks Charlotte off the top turnbuckle. Charlotte kicks Asuka in the face. Sky nails Charlotte with The Shotei. Sky with clubbing blows to Charlotte’s back. Charlotte answers with three knife edge chops. Charlotte puts Sky on her shoulders. Charlotte goes for The Avalanche Samoan Drop, but Asuka counters with a PowerBomb for a two count. Asuka runs into another boot from Charlotte. Asuka applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Charlotte transitions into The Boston Crab. Asuka rolls Charlotte over for a two count. Charlotte applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Sky with The Running Meteora for a two count. Asuka grapevines the legs of Charlotte. Sky adds The CrossFace. Sky avoids The Asuka Lock. Sky kicks Asuka in the face. Asuka with The CodeBreaker. Charlotte Spears Asuka for a two count. Bayley comes down to the ring to check on Sky. Charlotte kicks Sky off the apron. Asuka nails Charlotte with The Flying CodeBreaker for a two count. Asuka goes for The Auska Lock, but Charlotte counters with The Figure Eight. Asuka starts tapping out, but the referee was distracted by Bayley. Sky connects with The MoonSault to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still WWE Women’s Champion, Iyo Sky via Pinfall

Fourth Match: John Cena & LA Knight vs. The Bloodline w/Paul Heyman

John Cena and Jimmy Uso will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Cena applies a side headlock. Jimmy whips Cena across the ring. Cena drops Jimmy with a shoulder tackle. Jimmy seeks advice from Heyman. Cena drop steps into a side headlock. Cena with another shoulder tackle. Jimmy applies a side headlock. Cena sends Jimmy across the ring. Cena drops down on the canvas. Cena leapfrogs over Jimmy. Cena delivers his third shoulder tackle of the match. Jimmy tags in Sikoa That leads us to a huge standoff in the center of the ring. Cena runs into Sikoa. Shoulder Block Exchange. Sikoa uppercuts Cena. Sikoa HeadButts Cena. Sikoa tags in Jimmy. Wish Bone Attack. Jimmy with two right hands. Jimmy stomps on the right hand of Cena. Jimmy talks smack to Cena. Jimmy uses the middle rope as a weapon. Sikoa punches Cena behind the referee’s back. Jimmy poses for the crowd. Jimmy tags in Sikoa. Sikoa with a gut punch. Sikoa HeadButts Cena. Sikoa puts Cena on the top turnbuckle. Sikoa gets Cena tied up in the tree of woe. Sikoa with a Running HeadButt. Sikoa tags in Jimmy.

Jimmy punches Cena. Jimmy goes for a Running Hip Attack, but Cena ducks out of the way. Jimmy stops Cena in his tracks. Jimmy keeps Cena grounded with a side headlock. Jimmy pulls Cena down to the mat. Jimmy hooks the outside leg for a one count. Jimmy tags in Sikoa. Sikoa nails Cena with The Running Hip Attack. Sikoa dishes out another headbutt. Cena is throwing haymakers at Sikoa. Sikoa drops Cena with a Spinning Heel Kick. Sikoa tags in Jimmy. Jimmy taunts Knight. Cena hits The Attitude Adjustment from out of nowhere. Sikoa wisely knocks Knight off the ring apron. The referee is trying to get Knight out of the ring. Sikoa HeadButts Cena. Sikoa drags Cena to the corner. Heyman is talking to Roman Reigns on his cellphone. Sikoa with Two Banzai Drops for a two count. Sikoa applies a wrist lock. Sikoa puts Cena down with another headbutt. Sikoa goes for The Banzai Drop, but Cena gets his feet up in the air. Knight and Jimmy are tagged in.

Knight ducks a clothesline from Jimmy. Knight with a Leaping Clothesline. Knight with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Knight ducks a clothesline from Jimmy. Knight with a Swinging NeckBreaker. Knight knocks Sikoa off the apron. Knight repeatedly stomps on Jimmy’s chest. Knight kicks Sikoa in the gut. Knight drops Sikoa with The DDT. Jimmy SuperKicks Knight for a two count. Jimmy goes for The Uso Splash, but Knight ducks out of the way. Knight Powerslams Jimmy. Knight delivers The LA Elbow Drop. Sikoa continues to run interference. Sikoa with The Samoan Drop. Cena with a Flying Crossbody Block. Jimmy responds with The Uso Splash. Knight tees off on The Bloodline. Knight with a back elbow smash. Sikoa reverses out of the irish whip from Knight. Jimmy sends Knight crashing to the outside. Cena goes for The Attitude Adjustment, but Jimmy counters with a SuperKick. Knight sends Sikoa tumbling to the floor. Knight with The SuperPlex. Cena blasts Sikoa off the apron. Cena delivers The Five Knuckle Shuffle. Knight connects with The BFT to pickup the victory. After the match, Cena shakes hands with Knight.

Winner: John Cena & LA Knight via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura In A Last Man Standing Match For The WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Nakamura dodges The Running Boot from Rollins. Nakamura exits the ring. Rollins starts running after Nakamura. Nakamura is playing mind games with Rollins. Rollins grabs a kendo stick. Nakamura avoids the kendo stick shot. Nakamura pulls Rollins out of the ring. Nakamura drives Rollins back first into the ring apron. Nakamura punches Rollins in the back. Nakamura with a knee lift. Rollins with a Counter Vertical Suplex on the floor. Rollins starts removing the ringside padding. Rollins goes for a PowerBomb, but Naamura lands back on his feet. Rollins repeatedly slams Nakamura’s head on the steel ring steps. Rollins with a running stair shot. Nakamura avoids The Curb Stomp. Rollins blocks a boot from Nakamura. Rollins punches Nakamura. Rollins rolls Nakamura back into the ring. Rollins flings multiple chairs into the ring. Rollins pulls out two tables. Nakamura kicks Rollins in the face. Nakamura has Rollins draped against the apron. Nakamura with a Running Knee Strike. Nakamura with a Diving Knee Drop. Nakamura attacks Rollins with nunchucks. Rollins kicks Nakamura in the face. Nakamura kicks Rollins in the back. Nakamura with The Sliding German Suplex. Nakamura with a Flying Knee Strike.

Nakamura kicks the left leg of Rollins. Nakamura puts the trash over Rollins head. Nakamura with multiple kendo stick shots. Nakamura wraps the nunchucks around Rollins mouth. Nakamura with another knee drop. Nakamura applies The Sleeper Hold. Nakamura drives his knee into Rollins back. Nakamura goes for The Reverse Exploder Suplex, but Rollins lands back on his feet. Rollins drops Nakamura with The SlingBlade. Rollins gives Nakamura the kendo stick treatment. Rollins clocks Nakamura with the trash can. Rollins lands The Suicide Dive. Rollins rolls Nakamura back into the ring. Rollins with another kendo stick shot. Rollins with a Running Knee Strike. Rollins follows that with The Frog Splash. Nakamura strangles Rollins with the kendo stick. Nakamura with a BackStabber. Nakamura with a Sliding Knee Strike. Nakamura placed a table against the turnbuckles. Nakamura with The Reverse Exploder Suplex. Nakamura goes for The Kinshasa, but Rollins ducks out of the way. Rollins delivers The Curb Stomp. Nakamura gets up at 8.

Rollins clotheslines Nakamura over the top rope. Rollins clears the announce table. Rollins pulls out a ladder from under the ring. Rollins with a running ladder shot. Rollins with The Rolling Elbow. Rollins climbs up the ladder. Nakamura wisely gets himself out of the dangerous predicament. Rollins with a running forearm smash. Rollins tosses Nakamura around the ringside area. Rollins launches Nakamura over the ringside barricade. Rollins with a running chair shot across the back of Nakamura. Rollins and Nakamura are brawling in the crowd. Nakamura sends Rollins face first into the barrier. Nakamura slams Rollins head on a road case. Rollins with rapid fire haymakers. Rollins starts biting Nakamura’s forehead. Nakamura delivers the low blow. Nakamura kicks Rollins out of the stands. Rollins gets up at 9. Nakamura with a series of chair shots. Rollins goes for The Pedigree, but Nakamura counters with a Back Body Drop on the exposed concrete floor. Rollins gets up at 8. Nakamura rolls Rollins back into the ring. Nakamura goes for The Kinshasa, but Rollins counters with a SuperKick. Rollins hits The Pedigree. Nakamura avoids the referee’s 10 count. Rollins sets up a table on the floor.

Nakamura drives Rollins back first into the apron. Nakamura with forearm shivers. Nakamura with a knee lift. Nakamura lays Rollins flat on the table. Nakamura mocks the singing crowd. Nakamura with a Flying Double Knee Drop through the table. Rollins gets up at 9. Nakamura delivers more vicious chair shots. Rollins refuses to stay down. Nakamura starts laughing at Rollins. Rollins drives Nakamura face first into the steel ring post. Rollins and Nakamura are exchanging blows on the ladders. Nakamura blinds Rollins with the red mist. Nakamura sends Rollins crashing through the announce table. Rollins somehow gets up at 9. Nakamura with a BackBreaker through a chair. Nakamura connects with The Kinshasa through the table. Rollins exits the ring before the referee made the ten count. Nakamura stomps on Rollins back. Nakamura launches Rollins into the timekeeper’s area. Nakamura with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Nakamura toys around with Rollins. Nakamura repeatedly stomps on Rollins face. Rollins blocks The Landslide. Rollins drops Nakamura with another Pedigree. Rollins with The Curb Stomp. Nakamura gets up at 8. Rollins plants Nakamura with The Falcon Arrow through the tech tables to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins

