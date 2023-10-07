“That B*tch” is in the house.

New WWE signee Jade Cargill made her WWE on-camera debut in person during the WWE Fastlane 2023 Kickoff Show on Saturday night.

The former AEW TBS Women’s Champion arrived in a car to the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN. for the show and was shown on-camera being greeted by Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

The two walked into the building as the Kickoff Show panelists reacted to her presence at the premium live event this evening.

