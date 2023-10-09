WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash gives an update on his health.

Big Sexy spoke about recently having a procedure to have some skin cancer removed during the latest edition of his Kliq This podcast. The former world champion would then remind his listeners to regularly go to the dermatologist to get themselves check out .

For everybody out there that is – I’m 64 years old – and all this damage is from when we were kids. All this skin damage is from when we were kids and I religiously – and I know you do too, Sean, because we’ve had this conversation – go to a dermatologist every three months and have yourself checked out.

Nash later states that these problems occur because he spent so many years under the lights of a tanning bed.

I know exactly why I have these problems. I’ve had several things cut off me. It was the 25 years plus of laying in tanning beds in New Jersey and Pennsylvania and everywhere else that had no sun because we had Monday Night Raw and there wasn’t an alternative.

