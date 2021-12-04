According to SpoilerTV, last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 1.966 million viewers overnight, a drop very slight drop from the previous week’s overnight number. They scored a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which was #2 on the evening behind ABC’s airing of college football.

The blue brand featured the return of Brock Lesnar, and Roman Reigns defending the Universal championship against Sami Zayn in the main event. While SmackDown faired fine in the ratings they were still behind the college games, S.W.A.T., Dateline, and Blue Bloods, which won the night with roughly 5.6 million viewers.

Full ratings will be out on Monday.