– The WWE Fastlane go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX opens live from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida as the virtual crowd cheers. Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves at ringside. They hype tonight’s main event with Jey Uso vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge, with the winner becoming the Special Enforcer for the Universal Title match at Fastlane.

– We go right backstage to Bianca Belair and SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks arguing. Belair says Banks defending her title against WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Nia Jax tonight is a bad decision as they prepare to challenge Jax and Shayna Baszler for the titles on Sunday at Fastlane. Banks blames everything on Reginald as the WrestleMania 37 opponents continue arguing back & forth. Belair says she won’t be coming out to save Banks tonight, and Banks doesn’t expect her to. Banks walks off.

SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks

We go right to the ring and out comes SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks. She hits the ring and the pyro goes off. Out next comes the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions – Nia Jax with Shayna Baszler. Fans boo them as they head to the ring. Reginald is not with them. We see how Reginald has been having a spa day today, courtesy of Jax, so he can be ready for tonight’s victory party. We get formal ring introductions from Greg Hamilton.

The bell rings and Jax shoves Banks but Banks comes right back and then drops Baszler through the ropes. Banks goes to the top and drives Jax into the turnbuckles. Banks unloads in the corner to keep Jax down. Banks with running double knees in the corner now. Banks with a bulldog. She goes for the Bank Statement but Jax avoids it.

Jax with a big elbow drop and a splash in the corner to easily turn it around. Jax scoops Banks and presses her high in the air above her head, holding her and then dropping her face-first in the middle of the ring. Jax covers for 2. Jax scoops Banks for another big slam and some trash talking. Jax hits the ropes and drops another elbow for a 2 count as Baszler looks on. Jax drops Banks again and then hits a Samoan Drop for a close 2 count. Jax can’t believe it.

The music interrupts and out comes Bianca Belair to a pop now. Banks rolls to the floor for a breather at ringside. Belair walks over and checks on her, encouraging her to get back in the ring and win it as we go to commercial.

Back fro the break and Banks is fighting back. Jax grabs her from the corner and spins around for a big sideslam in the middle of the ring for a close 2 count. Belair and Baszler watch from ringside. Jax stomps on Banks’ leg while she’s down. Jax with the Stretch Muffler submission now, using it to launch Banks face-first into the turnbuckles for another close 2 count.

Jax goes back to work on Banks while keeping her grounded in a submission. Banks tries to fight out but Jax applies the Stretch Muffler again. Banks tries to get free but Jax drops down and misses as Banks moves. Banks with a reverse Meteora to the back for a 2 count. Jax sends Banks to the floor with one arm but she comes right back and ends up on the back of Jax. Jax tries to turn that into a Samoan Drop but Banks fights free with elbows. Banks with a big tornado DDT into the Bank Statement.

Baszler and Belair get into it at ringside. Baszler rolls into the ring and Baszler follows. The referee is distracted with Belair, allowing Baszler to go for a kick on Banks but she accidentally takes out her own partner. Belair sends Baszler through the ropes to the floor and Banks ends up getting the jackknife pin on Jax to retain.

Winner: Sasha Banks

– After the match, the music hits as Banks takes her title and begins celebrating. She joins Belair on the ramp, raising the title in the air as Jax recovers in the ring, seething. Baszler looks to be apologizing to Jax as we get a replay of the finish.

– The announcers send us to a Progressive-sponsored video showing what led to tonight’s Jey Uso vs. Edge match.

– Kayla Braxton is backstage with Edge now. She asks how it feels to have his first match on SmackDown in a decade. Edge says it’s crazy. SmackDown has always felt like home to me and some of his best career moments happened here, including his World Heavyweight Title win over The Undertaker. The worst career moment he had also happened here when he had to hand the title over and retire. Edge says now he’s back and it’s surreal, but it also feels real. He goes on about inserting himself into the Fastlane match and says he truly feels like Daniel Bryan needs a fair shot, and Bryan will get that if he’s the Special Enforcer. He acknowledges Bryan’s attack last week but says he would’ve done the same thing. Edge feels like Jey Uso can be one of the greatest talents we’ve seen, but not as long as he’s following in the shadow of Roman Reigns, where he will always find trouble. Tonight Edge is that trouble. He walks off.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Seth Rollins as the announcers plug WrestleMania 37 tickets being on sale. Rollins enters the ring and poses as fans boo him. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see how WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Hulk Hogan teamed up on SmackDown 19 years ago, in 2002, to win the WWE Tag Team Titles from Billy and Chuck. The announcers plug Hogan and Titus O’Neil being the WrestleMania 37 hosts.

– Nia Jax is backstage venting to Shayna Baszler over what happened. Baszler apologizes but Jax doesn’t want to hear that, she wants to know what Baszler is going to do about it. Baszler is going to get a match with Bianca Belair and then give her the nastiest beating of her life.

– We go back to the ring and Seth Rollins has a mic as fans boo him.

Rollins talks about making his triumphant return several weeks back when the SmackDown roster surrounded the ring to greet him like a king. He says some don’t like him but they did this because they respect him. He calls them idiots for walking out and says one person took the disrespect too far – Cesaro. Rollins goes on about how Cesaro disrespected, humiliated and embarrassed him. Rollins finally figured out why – because Cesaro is jealous of Rollins’ success, how he’s loved, and the fact that he’s a WrestleMania main eventer, while Cesaro is an abject failure. Fans continue to boo.

Rollins goes on about how he’s a fighter, not a failure. After what Cesaro showed us last week, he can’t say the same thing. Rollins shows us a replay of how he took Cesaro out last Friday, finishing him off with two big Stomps. Rollins goes on taunting Cesaro and calling him the biggest waste of potential in WWE history. The music interrupts and out comes Shinsuke Nakamura. Rollins starts ranting about Nakamura disrespecting him now. Rollins warns Nakamura to stay out of the ring, and to not disrespect him.

Nakamura enters the ring and takes the mic. He tells Rollins to shut up and fans pop. Rollins goes to attack but Nakamura avoids it, then drops him with a kick. Rollins retreats to the floor before Nakamura can follow up. Nakamura taunts Rollins from the ring as he looks on, inviting him to come back in and fight. Rollins runs in but Nakamura drops him. Nakamura goes for the Kinshasa and nails it for a big pop. Rollins backs up against the ropes to recover as Nakamura’s music hits. Nakamura stands tall on the ramp as Rollins looks on.

– The announcers hype Eric Bischoff going into the WWE Hall of Fame.

The Street Profits vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio

We go back to the ring and out first comes The Street Profits – Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and the announcers have been joined by SmackDown Tag Team Champions Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler. Out next are Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio. Ford and Dominik start off. Dominik impresses Ford early on but Ford fights back. Rey tags in and nails a dropkick as Ford runs the ropes. Rey covers for 2.

Rey and Ford go at it now. Dawkins tags in as Ford drops Rey. They double team Rey and Dawkins covers for 2. Dawkins with a big flying corkscrew strike in the corner. Dawkins tags Ford back in and Rey avoids the double team. Ford catches Rey but Rey drops him for 619. It’s blocked but Dominik sends Dawkins to the floor for payback. Ford levels Dominik with a big shot and then slams him for a 2 count.

Dawkins tags back in as Ford goes to the top. Dawkins puts Dominik on his shoulders as Ford goes up but Rey runs in and knocks Ford off the top, then helps Dominik roll Dawkins up for the pin to win.

Winners: Rey and Dominik Mysterio

– After the match, Rey and Dominik celebrate the upset win as the music hits. Out come Otis and Chad Gable next. They confront The Mysterios and hope that Rey and Dominik don’t think they’ve earned a title shot before them. Gable goes on about what they’ve recently done to Rey and Dominik but The Mysterios have heard enough. They attack Gable and Otis, taking them down for a pop. Rey and Dominik stand tall as we go back to commercial.

Alpha Academy vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio

Back from the break and Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs. Chad Gable and Otis is underway with Rey and Gable going at it. The Street Profits are on commentary, while SmackDown Tag Team Champions Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler are also still on commentary.

Gable takes Rey to the top but Rey headbutts him to the mat. Rey with the flying senton. Rey counters and drops Gable for 619, then nails it. Dominik runs in and drops Otis off the apron. Rey goes to the top but Otis crotches him while the referee is backing Dominik out of the ring. Gable with a big suplex on Rey. Otis comes in and drops a headbutt on Rey. Otis scoops Rey and slams him in the middle of the ring. Otis continues to dominate Rey as Gable cheers him on and talks trash to Rey.

Otis clubs Rey with a double ax handle in the middle of the ring, then stand stall as fans boo. Otis with a bear hug now. Rey apparently bites Otis to get free and looks to make a comeback but Otis levels him with ease. Otis goes for a splash but Rey moves. Rey with a basement dropkick. Gable and Dominik tag in at the same time and they go at it. Dominik with a hurricanrana. They tangle and Gable kicks out at 2. Dominik goes on and hits a big tornado DDT from the corner but Otis breaks the pin up.

Rey runs in and sends Otis to the floor. He follows but Otis decks him and launches him into the barrier. Dominik drops Gable for 619 but Gable blocks the move, catching him for a slam. Dominik blocks that but Gable sends him into the corner. Otis tags in and helps Gable hit a big German suplex. Otis climbs the turnbuckles and hits a huge flying splash on Dominik for the pin to win in the middle of the ring.

Winners: Otis and Chad Gable

– After the match, Alpha Academy stands tall as Rey recovers at ringside. Roode and Ziggler tell the announcers that they will welcome any challengers, at any time. The Profits have words with the champs as Roode and Ziggler pose with their titles on top of the announce table.

– The announcers plug WWE Fastlane on the WWE Network on Peacock.

– Sami Zayn is backstage ranting to his conspiracy documentary film crew, mentioning a match with King Baron Corbin tonight. Kevin Owens walks by and Sami stops him, asking if he’s reconsidered being involved with the documentary. Sami brags about being in touch with Logan Paul as he tries to talk Owens into it. Owens mentions knowing Sami for a long time and asks if he’s considered all this might be his fault. Sami won’t take blame for anything and continues to blame “them” but Owens asks who “they” are. Sami has no answer. Sami invites Owens to ringside to watch his match tonight. If Owens doesn’t see anything remotely suspicious, Sami will drop all this conspiracy stuff.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Daniel Bryan as fans chant “yes!” with him. We go back to commercial as the announcers plug WrestleMania 37 tickets.

Back from the break and we see how Edge cashed in Money In the Bank to win the World Heavyweight Title from The Undertaker 14 years ago. The announcers hype Edge vs. Jey Uso in tonight’s main event with the winner being the Special Enforcer for Daniel Bryan vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Fastlane. We go back to the ring and Bryan is chanting “yes!” with fans in the ring. The announcers hype the match at Fastlane on Peacock and the WWE Network. Bryan takes the mic and says what a night this is. He goes on hyping tonight’s Edge vs. Uso match.

Bryan goes on about how we all know what will happen at Fastlane if Jey wins tonight. On the other hand, Edge is the ultimate opportunist and will do whatever he needs to get what he wants, and what he wants is to challenge Reigns one-on-one at WrestleMania. Bryan gets it, he understands why and that’s because Edge doesn’t want to face Bryan, and Edge thinks he can beat Reigns. Bryan says the difference between them is Edge thinks he can beat Reigns, while he knows he can beat Reigns and he will prove it this Sunday when he makes Reigns tap out, just like he did to Uso. The music interrupts and out comes the WWE Universal Champion with Paul Heyman. Fans boo as Reigns raises the title on the ramp and the pyro goes off.

Reigns smirks as Heyman hands him the mic. Reigns laughs at the idea of Bryan tapping him out. Reigns can deal with Bryan telling his little lies, like saying he’s ambitious and deserving of the WrestleMania main event, but he can’t drag Reigns’ name and lie on The Tribal Chief, saying he can tap him out. Reigns says Bryan doesn’t stand a chance and has a better chance of shooting lightning out of his ass or sprouting wings and flying out of here like a bird. Reigns says no one in his entire career has tapped him out, he would rather lose his arm than tap to any man. He would rather die in the ring than to tap out to someone like Bryan. Fans boo louder. Bryan says Reigns saying he’s rather die is some pretty strong words. Bryan warns that everyone thinks they’re invisible until they’re not, unbeatable until they lose, and untappable until they tap out. Bryan says he’s not just going to make Reigns tap, he’s going to break him of his beliefs, his delusions. Bryan goes on and says he doesn’t want Reigns to die, but he promises that he will beat Reigns for the title at Fastlane. Bryan’s music hits and he starts the “yes!” chant back up as Reigns and Heyman head to the back.

– We get a brief promo video for Sami Zayn vs. King Baron Corbin, essentially mocking them. The promo says this is the least-anticipated match on SmackDown, the match that no one asked for. Unfortunately there will be a winner, but thankfully there will also be a winner. That was odd. Back to commercial.

King Baron Corbin vs. Sami Zayn

Back from the break and King Baron Corbin is already in the ring. Sami Zayn is also out, wrapping up his entrance. Kevin Owens is on commentary.

The bell rings and Sami strikes first but Corbin drop him with ease. Sami goes to the ropes and the referee backs Corbin off. Sami takes control and uses the middle rope on Corbin, yelling at the referee. Sami with strikes. Corbin ducks a clothesline and hits one of his own. Corbin mounts Sami with punches now.

Corbin with a running clothesline in the corner. Sami suckers Corbin in and hits a cheap shot poke to the eyes. Sami ends up rolling Corbin up and using the ropes for leverage. The referee catches him and they have words. Sami exposes the top turnbuckle but Corbin attacks from behind.

The referee covers the turnbuckle but Sami argues with him. Corbin takes advantage and hits End of Days in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: King Corbin

– After the match, Corbin stands tall as his music hits. Owens tells Cole he saw nothing out of the ordinary against Sami. Sami argues with the referee at ringside, then asks Owens if he saw the conspiracy stuff against him. Owens defends the officiating and says Sami is just mad things didn’t go his way. Sami rants and yells while Owens tells him to let go of this. Sami walks off and Owens turns back to Cole and Graves. Sami suddenly attacks from behind with a big Helluva Kick to the head. Sami yells at Owens and keeps him down while fans boo. Sami walks off, still ranting. We go to replays. Sami blames everything on the referee as his documentary crew continues filming. Sami says Owens doesn’t want to see the truth and that’s his problem.

– We see Big E and Apollo Crews getting hooked up for their sitdown interview. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura is confirmed for Fastlane.

– We see recent happenings between WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E and Apollo Crews as the announcers hype their Fastlane match on Sunday. We see both of them in separate locations now. Michael Cole is leading the interview from his spot at the announce table. Cole asks if they’ll ever be able to settle their differences. Big E says that’s over. He doesn’t want to talk about reconciliation or Kumbaya, just vengeance. Big E says Crews has just two days and he should take those days to enjoy the crispness of the air, enjoy the normal function of his limbs, enjoy the present because his new future is dark and bleak. Big E says there’s no question that he will retain on Sunday while Crews will get everything he deserves.

Crews says Big E should think twice before talking to Nigerian royalty with such disrespect. Crews goes on about a Nigerian proverb that his royal grandfather had for those who tried to do him harm. He said you fill your mouth with a razor and you will spit blood. That is exactly what will happen to Big E at Fastlane this Sunday. Crews says he will crack Big E’s face and he will see the Nigerian Warrior within Crews. He will finally have what he deserves, and all of his ancestors and family members will watch him as he stands over Big E’s mangled body as the new Intercontinental Champion. Big E starts taking his mics off and says there’s no waiting until Sunday. Big E walks off. Crews starts taking off his mics now.

Big E finds a golf cart and rides it around Tropicana Field while yelling out for Crews. The camera man rides with Big E. We see Crews backstage now, telling Big E to come find him. Big E finally finds Crews and Crews may have changed his mind. Big E attacks and beats Crews around the backstage area of the stadium. Big E destroys Crews, throwing him into walls and beating him around. Officials show up and separate them. Crews gets on the golf cart and rides away as officials hold Big E back.

Bianca Belair vs. Shayna Baszler

We go back to the ring and out comes Bianca Belair as the announcers plug WrestleMania 37 tickets being on sale. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and the announcers hype Fastlane. The WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions are out next – Shayna Baszler with Nia Jax. SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks comes out but stops on the stage, then turns around and heads right back to the back while laughing.

The bell rings and Belair goes at it with Baszler. Baszler takes control and tosses Belair out of the ring, right at Jax’s feet. The referee counts and Baszler brings it back in. Jax walks off up the ramp and Baszler asks where she’s going. Belair takes advantage of the distraction and rolls her up for a 2 count. Natalya and Tamina Snuka suddenly hit the ring and attack Baszler and Belair. They toss Baszler to the floor and then double team her, launching her over the announce table.

Natalya returns to the ring and attacks Belair but Belair fights her off. Snuka comes in and superkicks Belair. They double team Belair and lay her out as fans boo. We see Baszler laid out on the other side of the announce table. Natalya and Snuka taunt Belair in the ring before standing tall while Natalya’s music hits.

No Contest

– The announcers hype WWE Fastlane on Peacock and the WWE Network again.

– We see Edge retiring on SmackDown 10 years ago.

Edge vs. Jey Uso

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event as WWE Hall of Famer Edge makes his way out to a big pop, for his first SmackDown TV match since March 2011. The winner of this match will be the Special Enforcer for Daniel Bryan vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Fastlane on Sunday. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Jey Uso. Daniel Bryan is on commentary. The bell rings and they go at it with Edge looking for a quick pin attempt. They lock up again and Edge takes control with a headlock. Edge drops Uso with a shoulder, then grounds him again. Edge goes for a submission but Uso scrambles to get free. Edge keeps control and nails a running kick.

Uso fights back and sends Edge to the floor clutching his ribs. Uso follows and they go at it. Uso sends Edge into the steel ring steps. Edge goes down. Uso returns to the ring and runs the ropes for a suicide dive, sending Edge into the corner of the announce table. We go back to commercial with Edge down in pain.

Back from the break and Uso is stomping away while Edge is down in the ring, focusing on the injured ribs. Edge fights back but Uso rocks him. Uso slams Edge ribs-first over the top rope. Uso then levels Edge, knocking him back to the floor and the barrier. Uso follows as the referee counts. Uso rolls Edge back in and follows. Uso talks some trash and kicks Edge to keep him down as we see the welts on Edge’s gut.

Uso launches Edge down into the corner, sending him ribs-first into the ring post. Edge screams out in pain. Uso follows and stretches Edge around the ring post as fans boo. Uso steps on Edge to get back into the ring as the referee warns him. Uso lifts Edge up but Edge fights back. Edge catches a kick and blocks it but Uso nails an enziguri to the ribs. Uso goes to the top but has to roll through as Edge moves. They both collide in mid-air and go down with Edge taking most of the impact. The referee counts.

They get up and Edge drops Uso with a kick first. Edge keeps control and nails a flying knee from the second rope. Edge covers for a 2 count in the middle of the ring. Uso fights up from the mat, catching Edge with a big Samoan Drop. Edge still kicks out at 2.

Uso climbs to the top but Edge cuts him off. Edge climbs up and hits a big top rope hurricanrana. Edge slowly crawls over for the cover and Uso kicks out at 2. Edge blocks a superkick and drops Uso with the big Edgecution. Edge waits in the corner now as fans cheer him on. Edge charges for a Spear but Uso superkicks him. Uso goes to the top and hits the big Uso Splash. Uso clutches his own shoulder and is slow to make the cover. Edge kicks out at 2.

More quick back and forth now as Edge slams Uso into the mat using his arm. Edge hits the Spear in the middle of the ring and covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Edge

– After the match, Edge is confirmed to be the Special Enforcer for Daniel Bryan vs. Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WWE Fastlane. He stands tall as the music hits and we get a replay. Bryan looks on from the announce table. Edge suddenly turns around to a big Spear from Reigns. Reigns talks some trash and challenges Bryan to come in. Bryan gets up and walks towards the ring but Uso attacks him at ringside. Bryan is rolled into the ring where Reigns puts him back down with a Spear. Fans chant “you suck!” as Paul Heyman hands the title to Reigns. Reigns stands tall and raises the Universal Title in the air over Bryan as the Fastlane go-home edition of SmackDown goes off the air.

