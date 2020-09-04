– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up to a video package with highlights from last Sunday’s WWE Payback pay-per-view, including the big Triple Threat main event for the WWE Universal Title.

– We’re live from WWE ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida as Michael Cole welcomes us. We see the virtual fans cheering in the crowd. Cole is joined by Corey Graves.

– We go right to the ring and the music hits as new WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns makes his way out with Paul Heyman right behind him. The boos get louder as Reigns stands on the stage. He raises the title in the air and stares straight ahead. Reigns looks around some before the pyro explodes on the stage. Heyman is all business as they march to the ring while Greg Hamilton does the introductions.

Reigns hits the ring and stands in the middle. He raises the title again as more fireworks explode behind him. Heyman takes the mic and says just when we thought Heyman was out, Reigns pulled him back in. Heyman tells fans not to make a fool out of themselves for corrupting Reigns because he can assure us that it’s Reigns corrupting him. Why would this happen? Because Heyman was gone. Tossed aside, thrown into the shark-infested ocean of obscurity, only to be rescued, saved and pulled onto The Island of Relevancy, by this man. Because they did the same damn thing to Reigns that they did to Heyman.

Heyman asks what happened to the thank yous and the appreciation, through all the executive decisions to life threatening illnesses, Reigns delivered, and over-delivered. Nobody offered to say thank you or offer genuine appreciation, Heyman says. He says Reigns’ “little bit of time off” was questioned, and what did they do with his title? Heyman goes on about how a “monster” or a “fiend” aren’t meant to be champions. He says Roman’s reign as your champion has only been defined by what WWE purports itself to be built on – family, tradition, legacy, the responsibility of being a champion and the accountability of owning one’s action as your champion. And that is who Heyman says this champion is. He brings up how RAW had a Triple Threat to determine the Clash of Champions opponent for WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. Heyman points at Reigns and says this champion will be bigger, badder, more sensational and more spectacular, than everyone else that has come before him. While they have the Triple Threat on RAW, we will have a Fatal 4 Way on SmackDown tonight. The winner will become the sacrificial lamb of The Big Dog at Clash of Champions. Heyman says the names of the 4 competitors don’t deserve to come out of his mouth of Reigns’ mouth, so he will leave it to Anderson Cooper (Cole) and Carmella’s latest boyfriend (Graves). Heyman goes on and says he serves a special counsel to the tribal chief – your reigning, defending, undisputed, Universal Heavyweight Champion of Reigns.

Reigns takes the mic and says he’s a man of his word. He did exactly what he said he would do at Payback – sign the contract, wreck The Fiend, wreck The Monster, and then he left… as the Universal Champion. Reigns says at Clash of Champions he doesn’t care who he faces, line them up and feed them all to him, because this is his island and when you have this kind of power, all you gotta do is show up and win. Believe that. Reigns stares ahead and drops the mic as his music starts back up.

– Still to come, The Golden Role Models get their title rematch from WWE Payback. Also, Big E vs. Sheamus vs. Matt Riddle vs. King Baron Corbin to determine Reigns’ Clash of Champions opponent.

#1 Contender’s Match: Heavy Machinery vs. The Miz and John Morrison

We go to the ring and out first comes Heavy Machinery – Otis with his Money In the Bank briefcase, and his partner Tucker. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get videos on WWE’s 2020 campaign for Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month. Roman Reigns is walking backstage with Paul Heyman. They walk up on Jey Uso and Reigns greets him. Jey mentions trying to get in touch with Reigns all week. Heyman looks at Jey like he doesn’t want Reigns talking to him. Heyman walks off. Jey asks what’s up with Heyman and Reigns, especially with what’s happened in the past with Brock Lesnar. Reigns tries to calm him down, saying everything is straight up, let him handle it. Jey tells Reigns that if he needs someone to watch his back, he is here. Reigns says he’s got it but if Jey needs him, just holler. Reigns walks off and Jey jokes about grabbing a steak together after the show. We go back to the ring and out comes The Miz and John Morrison. The winner of this match will become the new #1 contenders to SmackDown Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura.

Otis starts off with Miz and takes control. Otis manhandles Miz some. Miz looks to get an opening but Otis levels him with a shoulder. Tucker tags in for some double teaming in the middle of the ring for a 2 count. Miz ends up hitting a jawbreaker and allowing Morrison to come in but he takes Morrison to the mat. Tucker ends up launching Morrison with a big hip toss. Heavy Machinery double teams Morrison now. Otis poses for a pop after they turn Morrison inside out.

Otis with a big back drop. Miz runs in but Tucker stops him and scoops him. Otis scoops Morrison and they collide their opponents, then slam them. Otis and Tucker keeps control, clearing the ring and standing tall together as the crowd pops. Back to commercial.

Back from a break and Otis runs wild after getting a hot tag. Otis unloads on Morrison. Miz runs in with an assist, allowing Morrison to nail a springboard kick to the face. Miz comes in and grounds Otis. Morrison tags in with a running knee while Miz holds Otis. Miz with a running boot of his own for a 2 count. Miz tags back in and Otis fights off the double team. He sends Morrison to the floor. Morrison pulls Tucker to the floor and hits a spinning neckbreaker on the floor to lay Tucker out.

Miz starts kicking a distracted Otis in the ring but it does nothing but get him hyped up. Otis catches a kick and launches Miz over his head with a throw. Morrison comes in and also gets dumped on his head. Otis with the double splash in the corner. Otis calls for the Caterpillar and he hits it on Miz. Otis climbs to the second rope and hits the Vader Bomb for the pin to earn the future title shot.

Winners and New #1 Contenders: Heavy Machinery

– After the match, Tucker and Otis stand tall in the ring as the music hits. Morrison runs by and grabs the Money In the Bank briefcase, and runs away with it. Morrison tells them to come back and get him, come take the title from him. Tucker and Otis look on from the ring.

– Big E is backstage with Drew Gulak and Lucha House Party. He’s got a birthday cake and some party favors there. He says tonight is special because it’s Xavier Woods’ return to co-host Talking Smack, and it’s Woods’ 34th birthday. Big E tells the others that tonight is also special because he will earn a Universal Title shot. A security guard approaches Big E and tells him Woods has arrived. Big E follows and walks off to greet Woods. He’s suddenly attacked by Sheamus. Sheamus unloads on Big E in a backstage area, and lays him out with a Brogue Kick. Sheamus takes Big E onto the hood of a car and drives him down into the hood and part of the windshield with White Noise. Officials yell at Sheamus as we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see officials checking on Big E during the break, who was still laid out on the shattered windshield. We get replays of what happened. Kayla Braxton is backstage now. Big E is in the background with medics, who are loading him onto a stretcher. Kayla says Big E has suffered major lacerations and likely other serious internal injuries, and he will be taken to a local medical facility as soon as possible. Sheamus walks up and Kayla asks if he attacked Big E because of the loss at Payback. Sheamus says he did what any man would do – defend himself. He says Big E came walking out, fired up about Xavier Woods being there. Sheamus says maybe Big E just got some bad information on Woods arriving. Sheamus says if you want to main event and grab the brass ring, you have to stay focused. Sheamus says he’s been focused on main event strategies while Big E was just worried about dancing with his friends. This could’ve been the biggest night of Big E’s career but he let his friends drag him out of it. Sheamus says you can’t dwell on it and he’s got a big match to prepare for, so he’s got to go. He walks off but comes back, looks back at Big E and takes another shot at his condition. Sheamus walks off.

– The announcers show us how Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax captured the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles at Payback. Alyse Ashton is in the back with Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley now. She brings up their recent title losses. Bayley says they had never seen Jax and Baszler team before Payback, but now they’ve got it figured out and will get their titles back tonight. Ashton asks Bayley about Baszler making her tap. Banks yells at her and asks her if she knows who she’s talking to. Banks goes on praising Bayley for what she’s done in WWE and says more importantly, she’s her best friend. Banks says they’re going to get the titles back and show Baszler and Jax why they run the whole damn company. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Kayla is with WWE Producer Adam Pearce. He says Big E is on his way to get checked out but he will not be in the Fatal 4 Way tonight. Pearce says they are still working on deciding who the replacement competitor will be. Paul Heyman walks up and asks to speak with Pearce in private. They walk off together.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match: Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler

We go back to the ring for this WWE Payback rematch as The Golden Role Models are out first – Sasha Banks with SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley. They pose on the ramp as the pyro goes off above them. Out next are the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions – Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. We get a sidebar backstage video of SmackDown Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura in their Champions Lounge. We get formal ring introductions from Hamilton in the middle of the ring.

Baszler stares Bayley down before the bell. The bell rings but the champs are talking, deciding on who will start. Bayley and Banks attack while Jax and Baszler aren’t looking, clearing the ring of the champions. Baszler and Jax end up coming back and taking the challengers off the apron, and rag-dolling them into the barrier a few times, then dropping them on the floor. We go back to a commercial break.

Back from the break and Baszler is working on Bayley’s arm. Jax tags in with a splash in the corner. Baszler with a running knee in the corner. Jax covers Bayley for 2. Jax with a shoulder breaker to Bayley for another 2 count. Jax tosses Bayley across the ring and hits a back splash while she’s down, and again. Jax grounds Bayley again as Banks looks on.

Bayley looks to turn it around but Jax continues to dominate for another 2 count. Baszler tags back in and works Bayley over on the mat. Banks finally tags in and goes at it with Jax. Jax sends her to the apron but Banks rocks her with a pair of knees, and another. Banks with double knees in from the apron and then a running knee from across the ring. Banks goes to the top and hits a Meteora for a close 2 count. Jax lifts Banks on her shoulders but Banks slides off to the apron. Baszler tags in but Banks rocks them both, sending Baszler to the floor. Jax gets sent to the apron now. Banks goes to powerbomb Jax from the apron to the floor but she hangs on. Bayley, off a tag, runs in and assists, allowing Banks to powerbomb Jax to the floor from the apron. Bayley blocks a Kirifuda Clutch from Baszler and levels her with a belly-to-back suplex. Banks tags back in and hits a running knee for another close 2 count on Baszler.

Banks talks trash to Bayley, taking her to the corner and stomping away. Banks and Bayley with quick tags now, keeping Baszler down in their corner. Baszler avoids a double team and goes for a Kirifuda Clutch on Bayley again but Banks breaks it with a Backstabber. They tangle and Banks covers for a 2 count. Bayley ends up going to the top rope and hitting the flying elbow drop to Baszler for another close 2 count in a row. The challengers can’t believe it as they show some frustration. Banks with a big sliding dropkick to Baszler’s shoulder on the apron. Banks goes for running double knees on the apron against the ring post but Baszler moves and Banks crashes hard into the post with her knees. She falls to the floor and Bayley checks on her as she screams out.

Bayley goes back to the apron as Banks slowly pulls herself into the ring. Baszler meets her at the ropes but Banks drops her neck over the top rope. Jax tries to launch herself in but Baszler sends her bad knees into the turnbuckles, then takes them out with a chop block. Banks goes back down hard. Baszler with another big attack from behind. Banks rolls Baszler for a 2 count as she works on the leg. Baszler knocks Bayley off the apron and then stomps away on Banks’ hurt leg, forcing her to scream out. Bayley runs in but Baszler grabs her for another potential double submission like Payback.

Bayley counters and hits a Bayley-to-Belly suplex to get Banks free. Banks ends up getting a 2 count on Baszler but she goes right into the Banks Statement. Jax comes over and rips Bayley off the apron, then runs in and breaks Baszler free from the Banks Statement. Baszler crawls to Jax and tags her in. Jax scoops Banks into a Stretch Muffler in the middle of the ring. Banks counters with a roll-up for 2. Jax grabs Banks and puts her on her shoulders.

Jax climbs to the second rope but Bayley comes from behind and pulls Banks down from the hold. Baszler charges but the challengers go to double team slam her. She goes down to the mat but Banks’ knee is giving her trouble. The challengers turn around to Jax flying off the top with a double crossbody, pinning Banks and Bayley at the same time to retain.

Winners: Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler

– After the match, the champs stand tall as Jax’s music hits. We go to replays. Medics enter the ring to check on Banks’ leg. Cole says she suffered a very serious leg injury tonight. Bayley looks on as we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and medics and officials are still in the ring with Sasha Banks. Bayley is also there. Banks and Bayley suddenly start yelling at everyone to leave them alone. Bayley then helps Banks out. Bayley suddenly starts stomping on Banks while she’s down on the apron. Bayley pulls Banks to the floor and unloads, launching her into the barrier and then the steps. Bayley slams Banks’ hurt leg into the steel steps and then stomps away on it as the boos get louder. Bayley launches Banks into the barrier again and then brings her in the ring. Bayley stomps away and starts punching on Banks while she’s down in the corner. Bayley beats Banks around some more, taunting her and telling her she deserves all of this. Bayley drops Banks’ knee back with a DDT. Bayley brings a steel chair in the ring now. Banks tries to fight back and kicks Bayley. Bayley shuts her down and nails another running shot to the face. Bayley goes on and wraps the chair around Banks’ neck. Bayley goes to the top and leaps off, stomping on the chair to hurt Banks’ neck. The boos get louder as Bayley exits the ring and stares Banks down, clutching the title as officials check on Banks. We go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see what just happened between Bayley and Sasha Banks. We see Banks being stretchered out through the back, and loaded into an ambulance. The ambulance drives off.

– We go to the ring and out comes Sami Zayn with his old WWE Intercontinental Title belt. Zayn hits the ring and yells at Hamilton for not introducing him as the champion. Hamilton says it wasn’t on his notes. Zayn calls a staffer over from ringside and yells at a worker in the production truck via his headset, asking if he was listed as champion on his entrance graphic. Sami says we’re going to do this whole thing over. The music suddenly interrupts and out comes WWE Inter

Hardy walks to the ring and says Sami could’ve saved everyone some time last week, he didn’t have to attack if he wanted a title shot, all he had to do was ask. Jeff is in the ring now. Sami goes on about how he’s the real champion and he doesn’t need to ask for anything, Jeff needs to ask him for a title shot. They argue and the music hits as AJ Styles makes his way out to interrupt. AJ rants about how he should be champion. Hardy looks to offer AJ a title shot and Sami asks if everyone is crazy. This leads to AJ decking Hardy and dropping him. AJ stomps away on Hardy. Sami joins in. AJ turns on Sami and kicks him in the head. There’s more back and forth but the segment ends with Sami turning on AJ and dropping him. Sami retreats with his title.

– Cole and Graves reveal that Jey Uso will be replacing Big E in tonight’s Fatal 4 Way main event.

#1 Contender’s Fatal 4 Way: Matt Riddle vs. Sheamus vs. King Baron Corbin vs. Jey Uso

We go to the ring for tonight’s main event as Matt Riddle is out first. He gets pyro on the way to the ring. The winner of this match will become the new #1 contender to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for a title shot at Clash of Champions. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and they announce the following stars for Talking Smack – SmackDown Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura, and Alexa Bliss. We get a quick vignette that shows a woman walking in high heels. Music is playing in the background, there’s an ambiance to the video, but we don’t see her face. The woman stops and turns around, and keeps walking to end the quick teaser. Heavy Machinery is in the back. Tucker can’t find The Miz and John Morrison. Otis says he keeps the Money In the Bank contract in the lunchbox, and Tucker asks what he keeps in the briefcase. We see Miz and Morrison elsewhere backstage. There’s food in Otis’ Money In the Bank lunchbox and they’re grossed out. Miz tells Morrison that having the briefcase doesn’t make him Mr. Money In the Bank. He congratulates Morrison on stealing Otis’ lunchbox. Jey Uso walks in on Roman Reigns, thanking him for getting him in the main event. He owes him big time. Reigns says it’s time they showed Jey some respect. Jey says he’s about to go get it and then he and Reigns can turn up at Clash of Champions. Reigns says he knows Jimmy Uso would win it, so let’s see if Jey can go win one by himself. Jey laughs a bit and Reigns wishes him good luck. He walks off. We go back to the ring and King Baron Corbin is being carried out on his caravan, ranting about how nepotism has ruined this match due to Jey Uso getting a spot.

Riddle runs up the ramp and Corbin gets off his caravan. They start brawling. Sheamus runs down next and helps bring them near the ring. Jey Uso is out next, both with no music. Jey and Corbin go at it at ringside. Sheamus and Riddle brawl in the ring. Corbin pounds on Jey against the barrier as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we go to the Firefly Fun House with Bray Wyatt. He knows everyone else is like him, in the dumps, because “he” (The Fiend) lost his favorite toy, the Universal Title. Wyatt says he has something next week in the Fun House that will cheer everyone up, a new friend. We go back to the back and see Alexa Bliss walking up to Nikki Cross backstage and apologizing for what happened last week with the coffee mug. Bliss says she doesn’t know what came over her. Cross accepts the apology and they hug each other. Bliss walks off as it appears they are back on the same page for now.

We go back to the ring and the bell rings. Corbin gets knocked out of the ring by a Jey superkick while the others go at it. Jey also knocks Sheamus to the floor. Riddle rolls Jey from behind for a 2 count. Sheamus comes back to the apron but Riddle knocks him to the floor. Jey rolls Riddle for 2. Jey and Riddle trade holds now. Corbin pulls Jey out and sends him face-first into the barrier. Riddle turns around to a big backbreaker from Sheamus for a 2 count. Corbin and Sheamus work on Riddle now. Riddle boots Corbin and then launches Sheamus to the floor. Riddle goes at Corbin but Corbin nails a huge Spinebuster for 2 as Jey breaks it up. Corbin clotheslines Jey for a 2 count. Corbin and Sheamus have some words but they decide to double team Jey instead. Corbin knocks Riddle back to the floor from the apron.

Sheamus and Corbin continue taking turns on Jey now. Corbin runs out to run back in but Riddle rocks him on the floor. Jey fights with Sheamus now. Riddle comes in and they double team Sheamus into the corner. Corbin comes in but Jey kicks him. Jey and Riddle take turns on the heels now. Corbin catches Uso with Deep Six for a 2 count at the same time Sheamus hits the Irish Curse on Riddle for a 2 count. Corbin yells in the referee’s face until Sheamus drops him in the middle of the ring to shut him up. Sheamus stands tall and we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Sheamus works over Jey in the ring. Sheamus with a suplex. Sheamus fights Corbin on the apron and drops him over the top rope. Sheamus runs and dropkicks Corbin back to the floor. Sheamus with the big 10 forearms to the chest of Jey on the apron. Riddle comes in and unloads on Sheamus, mounting several big moves for a pop. Riddle with an Exploder suplex, a running kick to the face and then a Broton. Riddle yells out for a pop. Riddle with a German suplex on Sheamus for a close 2 count in the middle of the ring. They tangle in the middle of the ring now. Riddle fights off a Sheamus submission. Sheamus powers up and drops Riddle with a big powerbomb. Riddle kicks out at 2.

Sheamus catches a kick from the mat and applies the Cloverleaf submission in the middle of the ring. Riddle drags him some but Sheamus tightens and pulls the hold back to the center of the ring. Jey runs in and breaks the hold with a kick to Sheamus. Corbin runs in and rolls Uso from behind for a 2 count. Corbin goes for a chokeslam but Uso avoids it. Uso kicks and rocks Corbin with a right, then hits the Rikishi Splash in the corner. Uso superkicks Sheamus and Riddle, sending them out. He then levels Corbin with a big superkick to clear the ring. Uso runs the ropes to fly but he runs into a big right from Corbin at the ropes. Sheamus and Riddle dump Corbin over the barrier to the floor on the other side. Jey runs the ropes and leaps out, taking Sheamus and Riddle down at ringside.

Corbin tries to fight back over the barrier. Uso gets brought over the barrier, then launched into the LED rows of virtual fans. Uso is down and Corbin smiles. Corbin brings Riddle in the ring now. Riddle avoids End of Days but Sheamus nails a big Brogue on Corbin to put him down. Riddle with Bro 2 Sleep on Sheamus. Riddle hits the Floating Bro on Corbin for the pin but Jey flies off the top out of nowhere and hits a big Uso Splash on Riddle for the pin to become the new #1 contender.

Winner and New #1 Contender: Jey Uso

– After the match, Cole confirms the cousin vs. cousin match for WWE Clash of Champions, Jey Uso vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. We go to replays as Uso’s music hits. Kayla is in the ring now, asking Jey how important this victory is for him. Jey looks into the camera and tells The Big Dog that he, Jey, has made the family happy too. Jey tells Roman that it’s lockdown, welcome… (to the Uso Penitentiary) but he doesn’t say the line, he just says, ‘You know the rest.’ Jey continues his celebration as we go to replays from the match. Jey celebrates and talks to the camera, saying this win is for his brother Jimmy Uso, who is at home injured. SmackDown on FOX goes off the air with Jey celebrating.

