According to Showbuzz Daily, last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.282 million viewers overnight, an increase of 0.9% from the previous week’s show. They scored a 0.6 rating in the always important 18-49 demographic, which was #2 for the evening behind Shark Tank. An obstacle course between Bayley and Bianca Belair was one of the heavy featured segments on the show, as well as an Adam Pearce and Roman Reigns main event.

Overall the program finished 8th in total viewership behind Shark Tank, 20/20, MacGyver, Magnum P.I., The Blacklist, Dateline NBC, and Blue Bloods. Blue Bloods won the night with over 6.5 million viewers.

Full ratings will be out on Monday.