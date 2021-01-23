AEW superstar Matt Hardy shared a photo on his social media accounts of a minor car accident that he was involved in. The Broken One was apparently checking out a different accident, a term known as rubbernecking, when he collided with another driver. It does not appear that Hardy was injured in the wreck.

He writes, “Today’s free advice…don’t rubberneck at wrecks or you’ll create another one. Thank goodness I’m invincible.”

Aside from this week’s Dynamite, Hardy also showed up to his old stomping grounds of IMPACT Wrestling, along with the team he is now managing, Private Party. The duo ended up defeated Chris Sabin and James Storm to earn a future shot at the IMPACT tag titles currently held by the Good Brothers.