The viewership numbers are in for the January 19th edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 2,408,000 average viewers, a 1% increase from the previous Friday’s number of 2,385,000 viewers. It scored a rating of 0.62 in the always important 18-49 demographic, which was down 3% from the January 12th episode. The blue-brand went head-to-heat with the Denver Nuggets vs. Boston Celtics NBA game, which pulled in 2.02 million viewers.

SmackDown featured Randy Orton battling Solo Sikoa in the main event, the return of Pete Dunne, a massive six-man tag match between the LWO and Team Escobar and more action on the road to the Royal Rumble premium live event. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of WWE’s programming. Stay tuned.