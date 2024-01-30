The viewership numbers are in for the January 26th episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 2,475,000 average viewers and scored a 0.71 in the 18-49 demographic. This is up from the January 19th episode, which drew 2,408,000 average viewers and scored a 0.62 in the key demo. This was WWE’s go-home show ahead of the Royal Rumble premium live event.

SmackDown featured a huge brawl between LA Knight, Randy Orton, and AJ Styles, as well as a special appearance from Trick Williams, who saved his longtime NXT partner, Carmelo Hayes. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of WWE’s programming. Stay tuned.