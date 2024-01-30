“Maybe next year …”

– CM Punk

Those were the words from “The Best in the World,” who kicked off the commercial-free first hour of the post-Royal Rumble episode of WWE Monday Night Raw this week from Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Punk kicked off the show in the ring wearing a sling, confirming that he did, in fact, suffer a torn triceps during the Men’s Royal Rumble match this past Saturday night at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL.

“The Second City Saint” confirmed that he needs surgery and that he will not be able to main event WrestleMania this year at WrestleMania 40 like he had hoped.

He would go on to be interrupted by Drew McIntyre, who came to the ring and pretended to talk with sincerity to Punk until making a heel left turn and saying he prayed for what happened to Punk to happen, and slept like a baby when he learned his prayers came true.

The segment would ultimately conclude with Punk vowing to rehab his injury, return and take out McIntyre before ultimately headlining WrestleMania in the future. McIntyre would then attack Punk until Sami Zayn ran out to make the save.