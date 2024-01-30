CM Punk had a producer for a WWE television segment for the first time since his return this week.

At least as far as the internal run sheet for WWE programs are concerned.

Fightful Select is reporting that for the first time since his return to WWE back in November at the Survivor Series 2023 premium live event, CM Punk had a producer listed for his segment on WWE television on Monday night.

“The Best in the World” kicked off this week’s post-Royal Rumble episode of Monday Night Raw at Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL. and confirmed his torn triceps and that he will be forced to miss in-ring action at WrestleMania XL later this year.

According to the aforementioned report, Punk’s segment, which also included Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn, was produced by WWE Hall of Fame legend Michael Hayes and Chris Park, a.k.a. Abyss.

Hayes has had a co-producer for a lot of his segments as of late, which generally include whatever The Bloodline is doing on WWE Friday Night SmackDown every week on FOX.