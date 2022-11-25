There are reportedly false rumors making the rounds on WWE Money In the Bank.

A rumor was recently reported by a social media page, claiming that WWE officials are discussing whether or not they want to pull the Money In the Bank Premium Live Event from the 2023 schedule, with the idea of putting the men’s and women’s MITB Ladder Match on Night 1 and Night 2 of WrestleMania 39. It was also claimed that LA Knight is the current front-runner to win the men’s Money In the Bank briefcase.

In an update, a new report from Fightful Select noted that several WWE sources say the schedule change is not impossible, but it has not come across their desks as of this week.

It was also said that the rumor on Knight being the front-runner to win Money In the Bank is not true. A WWE source took exception with the rumor, and dismissed the idea, while also giving praise to Knight, who is currently feuding with Bray Wyatt on SmackDown.

“I like LA Knight, but we don’t even have definitive plans across the board for months down the line, much less next year’s Money in the Bank. If we wanted it on him so bad, it wouldn’t have been hard to take Theory’s to put on him. I’ve never heard him discussed in the same conversation as Money in the Bank. Not that it couldn’t happen, because he’s a great performer, but it’s not been discussed,” the source said.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.