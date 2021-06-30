Fast food chain Burger King is also a big fan of the ongoing storyline between WWE RAW Superstars Randy Orton and Riddle.

Riddle has mentioned Burger King and their signature sandwich, the Whopper, in several recent promos on RAW, including a backstage segment with Damian Priest on this week’s show. It seems Riddle likes to keep a stash handy… a stash of Whoppers.

Riddle and Priest visited a nearby Burger King restaurant this afternoon and Riddle tweeted about it, plugging the new Ch’King sandwich. He also thanked Priest for lunch.

“Thanks @ArcherOfInfamy for the stallion lunch and @RandyOrton you gotta try the CH’KING Sandwich it’s amazing #RKBro #wweraw #chking,” Riddle wrote.

BK responded and wrote, “this is the best storyline in wrestling”

Priest also responded to Riddle and wrote, “Bros know how to cheer each other up. #chking @BurgerKing [shaka emoji] [sign of the horns emoji] [bow & arrow emoji]”

Orton has not responded to the tweets as of this writing. You can see the related posts below:

