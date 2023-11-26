– Don’t expect to see “The King of Strong Style” at WWE Survivor Series 2023 tonight in Rosemont, Ill. Shinsuke Nakamura was not booked to travel to the Chicago area for the PLE this weekend.

– Becky Lynch and Bayley are expected to kick things off for their respective teams in the Women’s WarGames opener at tonight’s Survivor Series. As noted, Lynch’s team has earned the advantage in the bout per the Ruffles Fan Vote.

– The Women’s WarGames bout is scheduled to run approximately 35 minutes. The I-C title bout is given 15 minutes tonight, while the Dragon Lee vs. Santos Escobar bout will be 12 minutes, the Rhea Ripley vs. Zoey Stark women’s title bout is scheduled for 12 minutes and the Men’s WarGames main event is slated for 45 minutes.

