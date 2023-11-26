SPOILER ALERT!

Don’t be fooled, “The Viper” will be in action tonight.

Fightful Select is reporting that WWE is planning to run an injury angle to tease Randy Orton being pulled from the Men’s WarGames main event at tonight’s WWE Survivor Series 2023 premium live event.

According to the report, Orton will be involved in some type of injury angle that will tease him being taken out of the bout, which as noted, is scheduled to run 45 minutes as the final bout of the show tonight at AllState Arena in Rosemont, Ill.

Orton was actually going through the match with the rest of the competitors scheduled for the bout earlier and is expected to wrestle tonight as advertised.