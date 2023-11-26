Who produced the matches that aired during the WWE Survivor Series 2023 premium live event tonight?

Let’s find out!

The following producers worked the following matches at the November 25, 2023 WWE Survivor Series premium live event from AllState Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

WWE SURVIVOR SERIES PRODUCERS FOR MATCHES ON 11/25/2023

* Jason Jordan produced tonight’s Women’s WarGames match. The referees for the bout were Charles Robinson and Jessika Carr (inside), Jason Ayers (door), Ryan Tran and Daphanie LeShaunn (shark cage).

* Shane Helms produced the GUNTHER vs. Miz bout for the Intercontinental title, which featured Eddie Orengo as the referee.

* Shawn Daivari produced the Dragon Lee vs. Santos Escobar bout, which features Ryan Tran as the referee.

* Jason Jordan produced the Rhea Ripley vs. Zoey Stark match for the WWE Women’s World Championship. Daphanie LaShaunn will be the referee for the bout.

* Michael Hayes, Jamie Noble and Bobby Roode all produced the Men’s WarGames main event for the show. The referees will be Rod Zapata and Eddie Orengo (inside), Daphanie LaShaunn (door), Ryan Tran and Jason Ayers (shark cage).