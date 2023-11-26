As noted, Stephanie McMahon-Levesque is backstage, in a non-working capacity, at AllState Arena in Rosemont, Illinois for tonight’s WWE Survivor Series 2023 premium live event.

PWInsider.com has checked in with an updated report with some more additional names that are backstage at the highly-anticipated show this evening in the Chicago area.

Vince McMahon is not at the PLE, and in fact, was spotted in the Hamptons, likely for Thanksgiving, earlier this week in Long Island, New York.

As of 8pm, CM Punk has not been spotted at the show and is not expected.

There have been rumors of Gallus and/or The Authors of Pain (as well as Paul Ellering) being in Chicago, although neither appear to be true as best as we can tell.

We will keep you posted as additional information regarding backstage visitors at WWE Survivor Series 2023 surfaces.