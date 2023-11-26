WWE Survivor Series: War Games Results 11/25/2023

First Match: Bianca BelAir, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Shotzi Blackheart vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Iyo Sky, Asuka, and Kairi Sane) w/Dakota Kai In The 2023 Women’s War Games Match

Becky Lynch and Bayley will start things off. Becky with a straight right hand. Becky slams Bayley’s head on three turnbuckle pads. Becky with a back elbow smash. Bayley scores a bodyshot. Bayley slams Becky’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Bayley is throwing haymakers at Becky. Becky with a flying forearm smash. Bayley launches Becky over the top rope. Forearm Exchange. Becky blocks The SuperPlex. Becky dives over Bayley. Bayley kicks Becky in the gut. Second Forearm Exchange. Becky uppercuts Bayley. Becky with a Spinning Back Kick. Becky ducks a clothesline from Bayley. Becky clotheslines Bayley. Becky with a flying forearm smash. Becky follows that with The Exploder Suplex. Bayley repeatedly throws Becky into the cage. Bayley punches Becky in the back. Bayley attacks the midsection of Becky. Bayley with a Vertical Suplex on the steel grate. Bayley with forearm shivers. Bayley tugs on Becky’s hair. Bayley hammers down on the back of Becky’s neck. Becky throws Bayley into the cage. Becky with two running dropkicks. Becky applies The Dis-Arm-Her. Dakota Kai attacks Becky with a kendo stick from the outside. Bayley and Becky are trading back and forth shots in the corner. Bayley with a drop toe hold into the kendo stick. Bayley repeatedly whips Becky with the kendo stick. Shotzi Blackheart is the next entrant.

Bayley is trying to keep the cage door closed. Shotzi uses the cage door as a weapon. Shotzi pulls out multiple chairs and trash cans from under the ring. Shotzi kicks a chair into Bayley’s face. Bayley puts Shotzi on the top turnbuckle. Shotzi with a Flying Crossbody Block. Shotzi with a Cazadora Facebuster. Shotzi follows that with a running senton splash off the chair. Shotzi goes for The Suicide Dive, but Bayley counters with The Stunner. Becky stops Bayley in her tracks. Becky kicks Bayley in the gut. Becky gives Bayley the kendo stick treatment. Bayley starts climbing up the cage. Becky uses the cage as a battering ram. Double Flying Forearm. Iyo Sky is the next entrant. Becky and Shotzi are putting the boots to Bayley. Sky attacks Becky and Shotzi with a steel chair. Sky with a chain mare to Shotzi. Becky rocks Sky with a forearm smash. Sky slams Becky’s head on the top rope. Sky with a Double Springboard Dropkick. Sky pops back on her feet. Sky with Two Shotgun Meteora’s. Sky gives Bayley the trash can. Becky with a running forearm to Bayley. Bayley drives Becky back first into the turnbuckles. Bayley puts Becky on the top turnbuckle. Becky kicks Bayley in the face. Bayley punches Becky. Damage CTRL gangs up on Becky. Double SuperPlex. Bayley repeatedly stomps on Shotzi’s chest. Bayley and Sky has Shotzi perched on the top turnbuckle. Shotzi with forearm shivers. Bianca BelAir is the next entrant.

BelAir blocks The Double SuperPlex. BelAir repeatedly whips Bayley and Sky with her ponytail. Sky reverses out of the irish whip from BelAir. BelAir decks Sky with a back elbow smash. BelAir dumps Sky face first into the wedged trash can. BelAir uses her ponytail as a shield. BelAir drops Bayley with The SpineBuster. BelAir transitions into a corner mount. BelAir with a Double Suplex. Shotzi with a Flying Splash. Becky follows that with a Flying Leg Drop. Becky slams Bayley’s head on the canvas. Kairi Sane is the next entrant. Sane brings a trash can lid into the ring. Sane with a Spinning Back Fist with the trash can lid. Sane dropkicks Becky. Sane with a Headscissors Takeover to BelAir. Sane dropkicks BelAir. Sane delivers The Sliding D. Sky bodyslams Shotzi. Damage CTRL places multiple chairs on Shotzi’s chest. Assisted Elbow Drop to Shotzi. Sane punches BelAir. BelAir with a running forearm smash. Sky with clubbing blows to BelAir’s back. BelAir throws Sane into Bayley and Sky. Chair Party in Chicago. Charlotte Flair is the next entrant. Charlotte kicks the trash can lid into Sane’s face. Charlotte with a Fallaway Slam into Bayley. Charlotte unloads a series of knife edge chops. Charlotte with a Fallaway Slam into the ropes. Sky kicks Charlotte in the face. Sky goes for a Hurricanrana, but Charlotte counters with a PowerBomb into the cage. Sky and Sane brings Charlotte into the second ring. Charlotte skins the cat. Charlotte with a shoulder block to Sane. Charlotte kicks Bayley in the face. Charlotte with a Double Blockbuster. Sky shoves Becky into Charlotte. Becky and Sane are trading back and forth shots. Charlotte puts Sky on her shoulders. Charlotte climbs up the turnbuckles. Sky uses her feet to create separation. Sky uses the steel chain to bring more weapons into the ring. Sky puts the trash can over her head. Sky with a Flying Crossbody Block off the cage.

Asuka is the final entrant. Asuka grabs multiple kendo sticks. Asuka rolls a table into the cage. The War Games have commenced. Damage CTRL attacks Team Bianca with kendo sticks. Bayley wraps the chain around Becky and BelAir. Quadruple Basement Dropkicks. Asuka blinds Shotzi with the mist. Bayley puts Becky’s head inside the trash can. Asuka with a Missile Dropkick for a two count. Sane drives the kendo stick into the ribcage of Becky. Damage CTRL goes for a Double SuperPlex, but Becky and BelAir counters with Stereo PowerBombs. Charlotte climbs up to the top of the cage. Charlotte lands The MoonSault off the top of the cage. Charlotte drops Bayley with The Big Boot. Double Suplex to Sky. Becky kicks Sane in the gut. Becky and Charlotte with a Double PowerBomb to Sane. Becky hugs Charlotte. Asuka rolls Becky over for a two count. Charlotte applies The Figure Eight. Becky gets Asuka trapped in The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Bayley with a Flying Elbow Drop. Sane goes for The Insane Elbow, but Becky gets her knees up in the air. Becky applies The Dis-Arm-Her. Bayley with a Running Knee Strike. Shotzi dropkicks Asuka off BelAir’s shoulders for a two count. Haymaker Exchange. Becky with a Reverse DDT to Sane. Bayley responds with The Rose Plant. Shotzi with The Slice Bread #2. BelAir blinds Asuka with the fire extinguisher. Sky attacks BelAir with the chair. Shotzi with a Tiger Suplex. Sane with a Spinning Back Fist. Charlotte delivers The Big Boot. Charlotte Spears Bayley. Shotzi with a Flying Senton Bomb. BelAir connects with The KOD. Becky plants Bayley with The Avalanche Man Handle Slam through the table to pickup the victory.

Winner: Bianca BelAir, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Shotzi Blackheart via Pinfall

– R-Truth returns in a backstage segment to promote Ruffles. Pretty Deadly, Akira Tozawa, Otis, Chelsea Green and Piper Niven also made cameos.

– Sami Zayn seems to be perplexed as to why Randy Orton hasn’t showed up yet. Jey is not surprised because of their past. Sami reminds Jey about last year’s War Games Match. He has Jey’s back tonight.

Second Match: GUNTHER (c) vs. The Miz For The WWE Intercontinental Championship

Miz repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Gunther. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Gunther backs Miz into the turnbuckles. Miz ducks under a chop from Gunther. Miz with a knife edge chop. Gunther blocks a boot from Miz. Gunther slaps Miz in the chest. Miz kicks Gunther in the face. Miz with a flurry of chops. Miz is throwing haymakers at Gunther. Miz transitions into a corner mount. Miz is mauling Gunther in the corner. Miz slaps Gunther in the face. Miz repeatedly slams the right leg of Gunther on the ring apron. Miz with a southpaw haymaker. Miz wraps the right leg of Gunther around the steel ring post. Miz rakes the eyes of Gunther. Miz applies The Ring Post Figure Four Leg Lock. Miz poses for the crowd. Miz goes for a Springboard Crossbody Block, but Gunther counters with The Big Boot.

Gunther with three knife edge chops. Gunther kicks Miz in the face. Gunther starts smiling. Miz with a chop/toe kick combination. Gunther answers with an overhand chop. Gunther bodyslams Miz. Gunther talks smack to Miz. Gunther kicks Miz in the back. Gunther toys around with Miz. Miz is throwing haymakers at Gunther. Gunther with a German Suplex. Gunther kicks Miz in the ribs. Gunther drops Miz with The Big Boot. Gunther continues to bask in his own glory. Gunther goes for a PowerBomb, but Miz counters with a Hurricanrana. Miz repeatedly kicks the left knee of Gunther. Gunther drives his knee into the midsection of Miz. Miz blocks a boot from Gunther. Miz with a knee drop across the back of Gunther’s left knee. Miz with clubbing hamstring kicks.

Miz takes out the legs of Gunther. IT! Kicks. Miz with a running knee strike. Gunther slaps Miz in the chest. Miz ducks a clothesline from Gunther. Miz with The Tilt-A-Whirl DDT for a two count. Gunther blocks The Skull Crushing Finale. Gunther with a Shotgun Dropkick. Gunther PowerBombs Miz for a two count. Gunther repeatedly slaps Miz in the back of the head. Gunther applies The Sleeper Hold. Miz removes the top turnbuckle pad. Miz delivers the low blow. Miz hits The Skull Crushing Finale for a two count. Gunther avoids The Skull Crushing Finale. Gunther reapplies The Sleeper Hold. Miz drives Gunther shoulder first into the exposed steel. Miz rolls Gunther over for a two count. Gunther and Miz are trading back and forth shots. Gunther with a Flying Splash. Gunther applies The Boston Crab. Gunther makes Miz tap out to The Lion Tamer.

Winner: Still WWE Intercontinental Champion, GUNTHER via Submission

Third Match: Santos Escobar vs. Dragon Lee

Escobar dodges The Running Boot. Escobar with forearm shivers. Escobar repeatedly stomps on Lee’s chest. Escobar whips Lee across the ring. Escobar with a Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker for a one count. Escobar is putting the boots to Lee’s back. Escobar gets Lee tied up in the tree of woe. Escobar continues to stomp a mudhole and walk it dry. Escobar with a running dropkick for a two count. Escobar kicks Lee in the chest. Escobar with a Corner Meteora. Escobar dumps Lee out of the ring. Escobar drives Lee back first into the steel ring steps.

Escobar puts the right leg of Lee inside the ring steps. Lee with repeated back elbow smashes. Lee SuperKicks Escobar. Lee with a Running Headscissors Takeover off the ring apron. Lee lands The Somersault Plancha. Lee rolls Escobar back into the ring. Lee with a Running Pump Knee Strike for a two count. Lee with a straight right hand. Lee follows that with a fireman’s carry slam. Lee slams Escobar’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Lee is raining down punches. Escobar with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Escobar talks smack to Lee.

Escobar with a Top Rope FrankenSteiner for a two count. Escobar stomps on Lee’s back. Following a snap mare takeover, Escobar is trying to rip off Lee’s mask. The referee admonishes Escobar. Escobar continues to stomp on Lee’s back. Escobar with two elbow strikes. Lee sweeps out the legs of Escobar. Lee with The Flying Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Escobar SuperKicks Lee. Forearm Exchange. Pump Knee Strike Exchange. Lee flips over a clothesline from Escobar. Lee with The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Escobar blocks The Destino. Escobar drills Lee with The Canadian Destroyer. Escobar connects with The Phantom Driver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Santos Escobar via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Zoey Stark For The WWE Women’s World Championship

Ripley slaps Stark in the face after the bell rings. Stark returns the favor. Ground and Pound Exchange. Stark ducks a clothesline from Ripley. Stark dropkicks Ripley to the floor. Stark with a Flying Crossbody Block to the outside. Stark rolls Ripley back into the ring. Stark with a Springboard Missile Dropkick for a two count. Ripley launches Stark over the top rope. Stark with a forearm smash. Ripley HeadButts Stark. Stark drives her knee into the midsection of Ripley. Stark kicks Ripley in the gut. Stark nails Ripley with a DDT on the ring apron. Stark with a Slingshot Corkscrew Senton for a two count. Ripley regroups on the outside.

Stark blasts Ripley with The PK. Stark dives over Ripley. Ripley avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Ripley dumps Stark face first on the apron. Ripley throws Stark into the steel ring post. Ripley talks smack to Stark. Ripley rolls Stark back into the ring. Ripley transitions into a ground and pound attack. Ripley with repeated headbutts. Ripley with a Delayed Vertical Suplex for a one count. Ripley repeatedly drives her knee into Stark’s ribs. Ripley pulls back the arms of Stark. Ripley repeatedly stomps on Stark’s back. Ripley with a low dropkick. Stark decks Ripley with a JawBreaker. Stark with a Roundhouse Kick. Ripley delivers her combination offense. Ripley with a corner clothesline. Ripley punches Stark in the ribs. Ripley puts Stark on the top turnbuckle.

Ripley and Stark are trading back and forth shots. Palm Strike Exchange. Ripley grabs Stark by her throat. Ripley avoids The Avalanche Cutter. Stark drops Ripley with The Spinning Heel Kick for a two count. Ripley dodges The PK. Stark rolls Ripley over for a two count. Stark kicks Ripley in the face. Ripley blocks The German Suplex. Ripley with a Low Enzuigiri. Ripley with a Facebuster. Ripley with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Ripley toys around with Stark. Ripley with a Roundhouse Kick. Ripley goes for The Rip Tide, but Stark lands back on her feet. Stark with a German Suplex. Stark with a Sliding Knee Strike for a two count. Ripley blocks The Z360. Ripley with repeated back elbow smashes. Ripley HeadButts Stark. Ripley connects with The Rip Tide to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still WWE Women’s World Champion, Rhea Ripley via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso vs. The Judgment Day & Drew McIntyre In The 2023 Men’s War Games Match

Seth Rollins and Finn Balor will start things off. Rollins with a Suicide Dive. Ground and Pound Exchange. Rollins with a chop/haymaker combination. Balor drives his knee into the midsection of Rollins. Rollins repeatedly throws Balor into the cage. Balor begs for mercy. Rollins blocks a boot from Balor. Rollins kicks Balor in the gut. Rollins goes for The BuckleBomb, but Balor lands back on his feet. Balor clotheslines Rollins. Balor repeatedly whips Rollins into the cage. Balor with a knife edge chop. Balor drives Rollins face first into the cage. Balor with The SlingBlade. Balor goes for a Shotgun Dropkick, but Rollins counters with The SuperKick. Rollins goes for The Pedigree, but Balor counters with a Back Body Drop onto the steel grate. Rollins avoids The Coupe De Grace. Rollins with a SlingBlade of his own. Rollins is throwing haymakers at Balor. Rollins with forearm shivers in the corner. Rollins whips Balor into the turnbuckles. Rollins with a running forearm smash. Rollins with a BackBreaker. Rollins follows that with a Running Knee Strike. JD McDonagh is the next entrant.

Rollins kicks McDonagh in the face. Balor with clubbing shoulder blocks. Rollins with a reverse hammer throw into the turnbuckles. McDonagh clocks Rollins with the kendo stick. Balor and McDonagh viciously attack Rollins with the kendo sticks. Rollins kicks Balor in the gut. Rollins decks Balor with a back elbow smash. McDonagh buries his shoulder into the midsection of Rollins. McDonagh with The Quebrada. McDonagh with a knee lift. Double Irish Whip. Judgment Day clotheslines Rollins with the kendo stick. Balor with a flying kendo stick shot across the back of Rollins. Balor is choking Rollins with the kendo stick. Double Suplex to Rollins. Jey Uso is the next entrant. Jey with multiple chair shots to Balor and McDonagh. Jey is throwing haymakers at McDonagh. Jey uppercuts McDonagh. Jey tees off on Balor. McDonagh blocks a boot from Jey. Jey with Two Enzuigiri’s. Jey with a Running Hip Attack to Balor. McDonagh responds with The Standing Spanish Fly. Judgment Day goes for a Double Suplex, but Rollins gets in the way. Stereo SuperKicks. Rollins helps Jey get back on his feet. Jey slams McDonagh’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Rollins transitions into a corner mount. Rollins with a Springboard Double Axe Handle Strike. Jey is choking McDonagh with his boot. Damian Priest is the next entrant.

Priest tells McIntyre to stick to the plan. Priest with clubbing blows to Jey’s back. Rollins drives the chair into Priest’ ribs. A slugfest breaks out in the first ring. Priest attacks Rollins and Jey with a steel baton. Priest with two leping back elbow smashes. Priest with The Broken Arrow. Priest follows that with a Flatliner to Rollins. Priest with a Flying Corkscrew Senton off the top turnbuckle. Priest rocks Rollins with a forearm smash. McDonagh repeatedly stomps on Jey’s chest. Priest is putting the boots to Rollins in the other ring. Balor with clubbing chair shots across Jey’s back. Sami Zayn is the next entrant. Zayn cracks McDonagh with the kendo stick. Zayn slams the cage door into Balor’s face. Zayn rolls a table into the ring. Priest with a forearm smash to Jey. Zayn clotheslines Priest over the top rope. Zayn repeatedly stomps on Priest’s chest. Zayn is fired up. Zayn drops McDonagh with The Blue Thunder Bomb. Zayn climbs up the cage. McDonagh attacks Zayn from behind. McDonagh gets crotched on the top rope. Zayn attacks Judgment Day with a steel pipe. Zayn kicks Balor in the gut. Zayn with rapid fire haymakers. Jey transitions into a ground and pound attack. Rollins and Zayn gangs up on McDonagh. Zayn whips Balor with the kendo stick. Rollins drives Balor face first into the chair. Drew McIntyre is the next entrant.

McIntyre dumps Rollins back first into the canvas. McIntyre drives Zayn back first into the turnbuckles. McIntyre with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. McIntyre with a running back elbow smash to Rollins. McIntyre follows that with The Reverse Alabama Slam into Zayn. McIntyre walks towards the other ring. McIntyre and Jey are trading back and forth shots. McIntyre kicks Jey in the gut. Jey blocks The Future Shock DDT. Jey thrust kicks the midsection of McIntyre. Jey with a Drop Down Uppercut. McIntyre ducks a clothesline from Jey. McIntyre with a NeckBreaker. McIntyre pops back on his feet. McIntyre tosses Jey around the cage. Judgment Day is mauling Zayn in the corner. Jey SuperKicks McIntyre. Jey and Zayn nails McIntyre with The 1D. Priest attacks Jey from behind. Cody Rhodes is the next entrant. Rhodes kicks Priest in the gut. Rhodes with a drop down uppercut. Rhodes repeatedly throws Priest into the cage. Rhodes is throwing haymakers at McDonagh. Rhodes reverses out of the irish whip from McDonagh. Rhodes clotheslines McDonagh. Rhodes dives over McDonagh. Rhodes with a Back Body Drop. Rhodes kicks Balor in the gut. Rhodes with a Goudbuster into McDonagh. Rhodes brings a bull rope into the ring. Rollins grabs the other end of the rope.

Rhodes and Rollins uses the bull rope as a weapon. Rollins wants to know whether Orton is coming here or not. Rhodes repeatedly stomps on Priest’s chest. Zayn is choking Balor with his boot. Balor blocks The Exploder Suplex. Dominik Mysterio is the next entrant. Mysterio attacks Rhodes from behind. Judgment Day regains the number advantage. Mysterio is moving around like a hyena. Mysterio goes for The Three Amigos, but Team Cody gets in the way. Team Cody gangs up on Mysterio. The action spills into the other ring. Rhodes throws Mysterio into the cage. Rollins goes for The BuckleBomb, but McIntyre gets in the way. A pier six brawl ensues in the second ring. Balor is choking Rhodes with the middle rope. McIntyre and Priest with a Triple Chokeslam. McDonagh with The MoonSault. Balor with The Coupe De Grace. Mysterio follows that with The Frog Splash. Priest delivers The Razor’s Edge through the table. Rhea Ripley comes down to the ring with the MITB Briefcase. Randy Orton finally shows up, before the referee can make the match official.

The War Games have commenced. Orton with two clotheslines to Mysterio. Orton with Two Powerslams. Orton throws Mysterio and McDonagh into the cage. Orton kicks Balor in the gut. Orton drops Balor with The Draping DDT. Orton has a standoff with McIntyre and Priest. Priest attacks Orton from behind. Judgment Day gangs up on Orton. Team Cody comes to the aid of Orton. All hell is breaking loose in Chicago. Five Way Draping DDT. Orton prepares for The RKO. Orton starts looking at Jey. Jey SuperKicks Priest. Orton hits The RKO on Mysterio. Rollins with The Curb Stomp to Priest. Rhodes with The Cody Cutter. Zayn delivers The Helluva Kick. Jey lands The USO Splash. McDonagh is trying to escape the cage. Rollins and Zayn tees off on McDonagh. Rollins and Zayn throws McDonagh off the top of the cage into an RKO. Rhodes connects with The Cross Rhodes to pickup the victory. After the match, CM Punk appears on the stage to a massive reception. Punk celebrates with the Chicago crowd as the show goes off the air.

Winner: Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, Sami Zayn and Jey Uso via Pinfall

