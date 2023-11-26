A House of Black Open House Rules match has been announced for tonight’s stacked episode of AEW Collision.

Ahead of tonight’s Collision on TNT, which follows the live episode of Rampage, Tony Khan has announced TBS Women’s Champion Julia Hart vs. Lady Frost in an Open House Rules match for the show.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated lineup for the show.

AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (11/25/2023)

* AEW Continental Classic Match: Daniel Garcia vs. Claudio Castagnoli

* AEW Continental Classic Match: Eddie Kingston vs. Brody King

* FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. The Righteous (Vincent & Dutch)

* Keith Lee vs. Lee Moriarty

* Tony Schiavone interviews Ricky Starks & Big Bill

* We’ll hear from Adam Copeland

* The House of Black (Buddy Matthews & Malakai Black) vs. Komander & Gravity

* Open House Rules: TBS Women’s Champion Julia Hart vs. Lady Frost