WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of SmackDown. The list includes King Corbin defeating Dominik Mysterio, the ringside brawl during the AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan bout, Bianca Belair besting Bayley, and more.

WWE has also released a clip of Daniel Bryan confronting Paul Heyman on today’s Talking Smack, where the leader of the YES Movement demonstrates a hip tutorial along with Chad Gable and Otis.