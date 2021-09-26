WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring the most thrilling moments in the history of the Extreme Rules pay per view. The list includes the New Day winning their first tag championship, The Shield battling Evolution, Brock Lesnar cashing-in Money In The Bank, and more.

Former Universal champion Kevin Owens took to Twitter to comment on last night’s WWE live event in Hershey Pennsylvania. He writes, “Fantastic crowd in Hershey tonight. Those signs some of you guys made were incredible. Thanks, guys!”