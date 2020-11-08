WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time listing off the best rivals for the Undertaker over his historic 30-year career with the company. Names include Randy Orton, Big Show, Steve Austin, Edge, Batista, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Kane, Brock Lesnar, and Mankind.
WWE has also tweeted out a happy birthday to former NXT champion Keith Lee, who turned 36 years old today.
Today…we bask in the BIRTHDAY of @RealKeithLee!
🎊🎉🎈🎊🎉🎈🎊🎉🎈 pic.twitter.com/Ypmo3anuyq
— WWE (@WWE) November 8, 2020