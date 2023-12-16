The semifinals of the U.S. Championship Contender Tournament are set.

As seen on this week’s live episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown from the Resch Center in Green Bay, WI., former NXT World Champion Carmelo Hayes defeated Grayson Waller to advance to the semifinals of the tourney.

Also moving on to the semifinals was Kevin Owens, who pulled off a victory over Austin Theory despite a hand injury.

The semifinals of the tourney will take place on next week’s SmackDown, which is being taped tonight, and will feature Kevin Owens vs. Carmelo Hayes on one side of the bracket, and Bobby Lashley vs. Santos Escobar on the other side.

The winners of the two bouts will meet in the finals of the tourney to determine the next challenger for reigning U.S. Champion Logan Paul.