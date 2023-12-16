As noted, WWE will be taping next week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown tonight after the live episode wraps up from the Resch Center in Green Bay, WI.

In addition to the complete spoiler match and segment listing for WWE SmackDown in Green Bay, WI. next week, which is being taped tonight, some additional backstage notes and spoilers have surfaced.

* Because it’s a double taping, there is no post-show dark matches scheduled for tonight’s show in Green Bay, WI.

* Dan Engler is the main event referee for the match scheduled to headline next week’s show between AJ Styles and Solo Sikoa.

* Dakota Kai and The Street Profits are planned for the show.

* Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn are set to return in the Holiday Havoc match.

* All of the matches on the show are slated for two segments.

(H/T: Fightful Select)