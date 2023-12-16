As noted, Liv Morgan has been arrested this week.

The women’s wrestling star was arrested and is scheduled to be arraigned on charges of possession of marijuana (not more than 20 grams) and possession of drugs, possibly synthetic cannabinoid on Monday, February 12, 2024 at the Sumter County Courthouse in Florida at 9 AM.

At that time, Morgan will need to enter a plea of guilty or not guilty at that hearing.

In the state of Florida, charges of possession of drugs, possibly synthetic cannabinoid is considered a felony and can be punishable by up to one year in jail, up to one year of probation and a $1,000 fine.

The charges of possession of marijuana (not more than 20 grams) is a first degree misdemeanor in Florida. It can be punishable up to one year in jail or on probation, along with a $1,000 fine.

It’s also worth mentioning that a conviction of possession also results in a six month driving license suspension, random drug testing, and all the reimbursement of all fees related to the sentence.

We will keep you posted here as updates on Liv Morgan’s arrest continue to surface.

