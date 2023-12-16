Damage CTRL will be represented in the Women’s Royal Rumble match next year.

During this week’s live episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown from the Resch Center in Green Bay, WI., a video package aired featuring the entire group of Damage CTRL.

Consisting of Bayley, Dakota Kai, Kairi Sane, Asuka and IYO SKY, the video package included Bayley’s announcement that she is entering the 2024 Women’s Royal Rumble match at the 37th annual Royal Rumble special event scheduled for January 27, 2024 in St. Petersburg, FL.

She also spoke about how The Kabuki Warriors duo of Asuka and Kairi Sane have their sights set on the Undisputed WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships.