Next week’s SmackDown is a jam-packed show.

Before the main event on this week’s live show from the Resch Center in Green Bay, WI., Michael Cole, Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves announced some matches for next week’s show, which is being taped later tonight.

On tap for next Friday night’s show is Dragon Lee vs. Butch for the NXT North American Championship, Holiday Havoc 8-Woman Tag-Team Match, as well as Bobby Lashley vs. Santos Escobar and Kevin Owens vs. Carmelo Hayes in the semifinals of the U.S. Title Contender Tournament.

Make sure to join us here every Friday night for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.