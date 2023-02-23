A lot of fans had pushed for Sami Zayn to be added to the WrestleMania 39 main event due to his storyline with The Bloodline.

That’s not happening as WWE is moving forward with the planned Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns. WWE had Reigns beat Zayn at Elimination Chamber.

On Monday’s Raw in Ottawa, Rhodes came out for a segment where his mic time was cut short due to Paul Heyman interrupting him.

Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE had Heyman cut off Rhodes quickly because they “were very concerned” about the Sami chants during the segment.

Meltzer added that it was designed “to give the audience no chance to chant” for Zayn “because of the feeling that if they did, it would hurt Cody’s momentum.”