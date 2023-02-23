Pat McAfee had stepped away from his duties as the WWE SmackDown color commentator last September to join the crew on ESPN College Gameday.

In January at the Royal Rumble, McAfee returned to call the show, but hasn’t been seen on WWE programming since.

In a long post on Twitter, McAfee commented on his future with WWE amid Vince McMahon looking to sell the company.

“Man… brain’s been COOKIN Excited to get back but I love this annual think sesh at the beach with my bride.. The future of #PMSLive has been a lot of fun to think about.. Going thru all of the numbers.. facts are facts.. We’ve really been quite a fucking disruptor in this whole daily Sports Media world. I’m VERY proud of it.. We don’t have producers giving us takes or researchers telling us what to talk about.. We don’t have any investors.. We don’t have a “lead in audience” or “people leaving their TVs on over night”.. We, alongside our incredible fanbase, built this thing both literally and figuratively.. we decide what to chat about.. we pay for the footage rights.. We negotiate the deals with our partners.. and we changed the game. That’s rather epic… what’s next though? A LOT of fun to think about.. Show will always be free but we need to keep evolving. Baby girl on the way… what’s that mean for my future with @WWE. I LOVE it but, they’re allegedly gonna be sold, who’s buying them? Do I want to work/make money for those people? How about @CollegeGameDay. That was a good time… No long term deal in place but, I enjoyed the workload that came with being a part of one of the most iconic shows in the history of sports. I think we had the greatest year it’s had in like 2 decades or something ratings wise… fucking WILD.. I was told a lot of Old Whites weren’t gonna watch because of me .. Got to see so many insanely beautiful campuses/places.. being new man on the totem pole when it came to hotel rooms (impossible to book, Shahtaht to the GameDay crew behind the scenes.. absolute LEGENDS) was good for me. Took me back to my roots… will DEFINITELY be getting a bus if GameDay continues to be in the ol’ life schedule. What’s our future with @FanDuel. 190,000+ people rode with us for our Super Bowl SGP.. Patrick Mahomes is a DAWG but didn’t throw for 225 yards, so we didn’t hit the largest group bet/hit in Sports gambling history.. we apologize for letting everybody DAHN on the boosts this year.. TOUGH year to predict.. We and the new group of FD execs don’t necessarily have the same philosophical views on stuff, nothing but love for them, they are doing their thing but, certainly a different way of operating these days.. we’ve been lucky to be with them since Day 1 of legalized sports gambling… and we’re proud that they have been the #1 Sportsbook in America ever since. How’s that shape up before next football season? As with every year… the boys are all getting raises. I think that’s how businesses are supposed to go. I’m still getting sued by Brett Favre… allegedly So many things from a business point of view for a tank top wearing dumbass to ponder.. but I’m incredibly proud to be in the position that we’re in. All of this without an agent or a booker… they gotta be flustered. Cheers and thank you to the boys.. their families.. and all of you beautiful people that follow along with us. Let’s keep it going.”