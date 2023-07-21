The pairing of AEW World Champion MJF and Adam Cole has been incredibly successful for AEW.

The duo recently won the Blind Eliminator tag team tournament and will challenge FTR for the AEW tag team titles at the July 29th edition of Collision. Previously rivals, Cole and MJF have suddenly grown incredibly close, and have released weekly vignettes showing the two top stars bonding.

Now that success on-screen is translating through through merchandise. The pair have a t-shirt that reads, “I’m Better Than You Bay Bay,” a combination of Cole and MJF’s signature catchphrases. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter the shirt has sold more than any other shirt for AEW this year, and is second behind MJF’s button down merchandise, which is priced significantly higher.

The big question now will be whether MJF and Cole remain together longer than originally anticipated. Rumors were that Cole would challenge MJF for the AEW world title at either All In or All OUT, which could still potentially happen. However, with the success of their segments together on-screen and now the success of their merchandise, a tag team title run for Cole and MJF might not be too far off.

Stay tuned.