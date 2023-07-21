Sam Adonis is no longer with MLW.

The 33-year-old star announced on Twitter that he is parting ways with the company and is now a free agent in the competitive wrestling market. He praises the MLW crew and does indicate that he could potentially return at some point in the future.

The time has come for myself and @MLW to part ways (for now) I have nothing but wonderful things to say about the MLW Crew and I wish them nothing but the best! Thank you!

WrestleZone reports that Adonis’ contract with MLW was set to expire in October, but that both sides agreed to mutually end their relationship early. It is noted that MLW has left the door open if Adonis does ever wish to return. Check out his tweet below.