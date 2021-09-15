To promote his match against Frankie Kazarian on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Adam Cole did an interview with Sports Illustrated to talk about a wide range of topics. Here are some of the highlights:

Deciding to sign with AEW:

“My actual decision was literally only a couple days before [the pay-per-view],” Cole says. “I was awake in bed, it was close to 1 in the morning, and I was imagining being involved in AEW. That thought gave me such an excited feeling. I was so giddy I couldn’t even sleep. I loved the idea of coming to All Elite Wrestling, and that’s when I knew what I needed to do.”

Having his final match in NXT with Kyle O’Reilly at NXT TakeOver 36 in August: