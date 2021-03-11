During his interview with Fox Sports, Adam Cole spoke on wanting a match against Edge. Here’s what he had to say:

[I want that match] so, so, so, so badly. Now I feel bad for not mentioning Edge as one of my top heels as well, now that you said that. The problem is, there are so many good people. I’ll give a list, then we’ll bring somebody else up and I’m like, ‘Oh, crap. I should’ve added him to the list.’ Edge is one of the greatest heels of all time. His run, no matter where he was – as a tag team wrestler, as a World Champion, as a heel, as a babyface – it didn’t matter. He was just so fantastic. And the fact that Edge, indeed, does want to come back and not just wrestle every now and then, but is excited at the idea of wanting to come and wrestle guys in NXT. I remember years ago Edge used to come down to the Performance Center and share his knowledge with people, just because he has such a passion for pro wrestling, and it was so cool to see that and how important it was to him. He’s one of my all-time favorites. His body of work speaks for itself. Yeah. If I had the opportunity to get in the ring with Edge, I wouldn’t pass that up for anything. I would love the chance.

You can read the full interview HERE.

Credit: FOX Sports.