Adam Copeland did an interview with Sports Illustrated to discuss a wide range of topics where he spoke about a wide range of topics.

The AEW star discussed what makes Christian Cage a great heel and more. Here are the highlights:

On what makes Christian Cage a great heel:

“He does this so well because he wants to be one,” said Copeland. “Somewhere along the way, that’s got lost. Heels became cooler than the babyface. That’s not how it should be. That’s not how he sees it, either. I mean, the man wears a cut-off turtleneck. There’s nothing cool about what he’s doing. He’s fully committed to it. He’s a Bond villain and loving it. It’s fun to be involved with.”

On his Cope Open:

“The goal is to bring everyone up. I always enjoy seeing new characters and seeing lightbulbs go off. That’s what I’ve loved about coming in so far. What I’m doing, it’s involved so many different people. Now there can be even more with the ‘Cope Open’.”

On monopoly in wrestling: