Jade Cargill made her WWE in-ring debut at the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event on Saturday night, entering the Women’s Royal Rumble match at number 28 and making it to the final three, where Liv Morgan eliminated her.

During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, Cargill noted AEW prepared her for her WWE run.

“I felt like I would have never got a better start other than AEW. That’s me being very honest. The veterans in the locker room prepared me for the grander stage at WWE. I got a great experience there, being thrown into the water and being able to swim and survive, it’s prepared me for the big stage that WWE has, the locker room, the phenomenal staff that WWE has. They have a front office like no other. I’m just ecstatic to be here,” she said.

(H/T to Fightful for the quotes)