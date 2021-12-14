AEW world champion “Hangman” Adam Page was the latest guest on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast to hype up this Wednesday’s Winter Is Coming special, where Page will be defending the title against Bryan Danielson. During the interview he spoke about how incredible it was to win the title, as well as some frustrations he felt not being able to wrestle. Highlights are below.

Says he’s slightly frustrated that he has not been able to wrestle since winning the title:

It’s great. It’s a little surreal, I don’t think it’ll ever sink in at this point.It’s also a little frustrating because I’ve worked so hard for so long and won this championship and I have not gotten to wrestle a match since I won it. It’s been three or four weeks and I’ve been asking for a match with Bryan Danielson since after the pay-per-view and I haven’t gotten to wrestle. It’s kind of frustrating as well.

Later adds that it was incredible for him to climb to the top of the AEW pyramid:

I’m sure it feels that way for people in other sports. You win the Super Bowl and then you just don’t play football for a long time, which is not what I want at all, so it’s a little frustrating. Otherwise, an incredible feeling. An incredible feeling to know that myself, what I put into everything that AEW started, it wasn’t rejected, it was embraced and helped me achieve something. it could’ve went the other way where people shit on who you are. You become so vulnerable and try something different, but it worked, so it’s an incredible feeling.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)