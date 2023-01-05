WWE programming on A&E is scheduled to return on Sunday, February 19.

A new commercial airing on A&E notes that season 3 of “Biography: WWE Legends” will premiere that night with six new episodes. These six documentaries for season 3 will focus on the following WWE Hall of Famers – Kane, Chyna, Dusty Rhodes, Jake Roberts, The Iron Sheik, and the nWo.

It was reported back in November that Season 3 will also feature Randy Orton and WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat. It’s possible that these episodes air during the second half of season 3, if they go that route, or in a later season. It was also revealed that WWE and A&E were working on a Biography documentary for Paige (aka Saraya), despite her signing with AEW. There’s no word yet on the status of the docs on Paige, Orton and Steamboat.

Season 2 of WWE Rivals and season 2 of WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures will also return on February 19. There’s no word yet on what rivalries and memorabilia will be featured on each episode. Most Wanted Treasures is returning after a season off as Rivals and Smack Talk aired as the accompanying programming for season 2 of Biography. It looks like WWE has done away with Smack Talk, which had a post-show studio format.

WWE’s spin-off of A&E’s popular “Biography” series premiered on April 18, 2021. Season 1 featured episodes on the following WWE Hall of Famers and Superstars – Steve Austin, Roddy Piper, Randy Savage, Booker T, Shawn Michaels, The Ultimate Warrior, Mick Foley, Bret Hart. Season 2 premiered on July 10, 2022 and included episodes on the following Hall of Famers and Superstars – The Undertaker, Bill Goldberg, The Bella Twins, Kurt Angle, Lex Luger, DX, Edge, and Rey Mysterio, with WrestleMania I also being featured.

Season 1 of “Biography: WWE Legends” averaged 736,125 viewers per episode across 8 first-run episodes, with an average 18-49 key demo rating of 0.27 per episode. Season 2 averaged 496,000 viewers per episode over 9 first-run episodes, with an average key demo rating of 0.13 per episode.

The inaugural 9-episode first season of WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures premiered on April 18, 2021. WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon sent various WWE stars on the road with “Top Dolla” AJ Francis to search for rare pro wrestling collectibles. The episodes focused on memorabilia for the following WWE Hall of Famers and Superstars – Mick Foley, The Undertaker and Kane, Jerry Lawler and Andy Kaufman, Booker T and Sharmell and Junkyard Dog, Sgt. Slaughter and Bob Backlund and The Iron Sheik, Jake Roberts and The Honky Tonk Man and Jimmy Hart, Brutus Beefcake and Greg Valentine and Jimmy Hart, Andre the Giant, Ric Flair.

Season 1 of WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures on A&E averaged 567,666 viewers per episode across 9 first-run episodes, with an average 18-49 key demo rating of 0.21 per episode.

WWE Rivals on A&E premiered on July 10, 2022. The following rivalries were featured in individual episodes – Bret Hart vs. Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker vs. Kane, Steve Austin vs. The Rock, Brock Lesnar vs. Kurt Angle, WWE vs. WCW, Triple H vs. Mick Foley, Edge vs. John Cena, Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero, Stephanie McMahon vs. Brie Bella. The inaugural season of WWE Rivals averaged 370,222 viewers per episode across 9 first-run episodes, and an average 18-49 key demo rating of 0.11 per episode.

WWE Smack Talk on A&E aired each week as the post-show to Biography and Rivals, also premiering on July 10, 2022. The inaugural season drew an average of 199,111 viewers per episode over 9 first-run episodes, with an average 18-49 key demo rating of 0.06 per episode.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.